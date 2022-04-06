Linkfire Publishes its First Annual Report as a Listed Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / LOVE Pharma Inc. ('LOVE' and or 'the Company') (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), announces it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 16,550,000 units at a price of $0.02 per unit, for gross proceeds of $331,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive days.

