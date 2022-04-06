Assistive technology tools

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 6 is National Assistive Technology Awareness Day. Easterseals Crossroads has...

fox59.com

Cheddar News

CityZenith on Using Digital Twin Technology to Decarbonize Cities

Blueprints and paper maps might soon be a thing of the past as more cities potentially turn to digital twin technology to create virtual models of urban environments. Michael Jansen, CEO of the digital twin platform CityZenith, broke down how this technology works, what it's being used for, and how it might be a game-changer for the future of urban planning. "Our focus at CityZenith is on helping cities to decarbonize," Jansen said. "We joined the World Economic Forum recently to work in their net-zero carbon cities program. So what digital twins can do here with cities is aggregate all this complex data around that issue: transport, building emissions, etc., and scenario-ize how they interrelate and then how to optimize the entire process of decarbonizing, which is itself complex."
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

MedTech: Transforming Healthcare with Medical Imaging AI

Healthcare providers and their patients stand to benefit dramatically from AI technologies, thanks to their ability to leverage data at scale to reveal new insights. But for AI developers to perform the research that will feed the next wave of breakthroughs, they first need the right data and the tools to use it. Powerful new techniques are now available to extract and utilize data from complex objects like medical imaging, but leaders must know where to invest their organizations’ resources to fuel this transformation.
HEALTH
Essential Products

Jobs Available Online with no Skill Required

Nowadays, people prefer to work online. All you need is a laptop, a mobile phone, and an internet connection. Working online is easier than working in an office. You don't have to be punctual to get a job online. Many companies on the Internet offer online services. These companies have easy jobs that do not require more skills and expertise, and they pay their online workers a very good salary. All you have to do is operate the software or the system that you can do via the internet on our laptops or computers.
thefastmode.com

Tokyo-based Cybertrust Deploys Verimatrix IoT Security

Verimatrix announced that Tokyo-based Cybertrust began including Verimatrix Code Shield and Key Shield technologies, part of Verimatrix’s threat defense business line, for select customers of its EMLinux and Secure IoT Platform solutions. For more than two decades, Cybertrust has helped a wide-ranging customer base to secure their solutions in...
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Health Behaviour Management

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a collection of technologies that work alongside each other to allow robots to detect, interpret, act, and learn with human-like intelligence. One area that can see major benefits from artificial intelligence is Healthcare Behavioural Management (HBM) This enables healthcare providers to understand the regular routines and needs of their patients, helping them to maintain good health. In this post we’ll look at how AI is changing the healthcare industry as well as HBM. We’re looking at how it's being used to diagnose diseases more precisely and early on, such as cancer.
HEALTH
cryptoslate.com

Fortress Blockchain Technologies Announces Embeddable, Cross-Chain, User-Friendly NFT Wallet For Third-Party Applications

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Fortress Blockchain Technologies, the Web3 infrastructure company, has today released a cross-chain, embeddable, API-driven NFT wallet. Now any enterprise can embed...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
thefastmode.com

Fujitsu Launches Computing as a Service (CaaS) in Japan

Fujitsu this week announced the launch of its new service portfolio 'Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS)' to accelerate digital transformation (DX) and empower customers globally by offering access to some of the world’s most advanced computing technologies via the cloud for commercial use. The new service encompasses advanced...
WORLD
bloomberglaw.com

Cybersecurity Guide Makeover for Medical Devices Pitched by FDA

Medical device makers should use established security frameworks to reduce vulnerabilities during the regulatory process according to new FDA guidance aimed at combating an increase in digital attacks. Manufacturers have until July 7 to weigh in on the FDA’s proposed guidelines for developing secure devices equipped to handle modern cyber...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Shaping a sustainable future with AI

Digitization is spreading at speed, with the demand for AI (opens in new tab) has been steadily increasing over the last five years. Today, it is estimated that the AI market is growing at circa 20%, year-on-year. To be future-ready, companies must start combining AI, human skills, and trusted partnerships now.
ENGINEERING
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Eversense E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Launches in US

The new Eversense E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is now available in the United States — a system that allows users to wear the same sensor for up to six months, according to a press release from the manufacturer, Ascensia Diabetes Care. The latest version of the Eversense...
ELECTRONICS
hackernoon.com

Optical Character Recognition Algorithms Can Redefine Business Processes

Optical character recognition (OCR) technology can help businesses solve these issues. OCR algorithms can transform paper-based documents to editable searchable text. They can extract information from files and enter it into the corresponding fields in IT systems. How does OCR work? How can this technology help you achieve business goals? And should you contact an artificial intelligence solutions provider to help you build and set up OCR software? What is optical character recognition, and how it works OCR definition is a technology that converts typed or handwritten text into machine-readable digital data.
SOFTWARE
Agriculture Online

Buy smarter online

Shopping and knowledge-based buying of farm products online are growing phenomena that experts say could change the farmer-ag retailer relationship in the future. A recent Purdue University survey of 2,000 U.S. livestock, corn, soybean, small grains, cotton, and fruit and vegetable growers focused on farmers’ attitudes toward online purchasing vs. what products are purchased.
AGRICULTURE
hackernoon.com

How Should I Prepare For a Technical Interview?

This article and guides linked below will help prepare you for your next interview! Technical interviews can be challenging. What algorithms should you know? How can you best answer behavioral questions? We address some of these questions and more in this article! To get the best use out of this content you should look into all of the algorithms Sean mentions and study and learn them for yourself. This will help prepare you for your next technical interview. The most important algorithms to know if you’re cramming for a technical interview are breadth-first search (BFS) and depth-first search (DFS). These two algorithms add a lot of value if you only have a short time to study. Other useful algorithms include binary search, siding windows (which teaches you the difference between a substring and subsequence substrings), and backtracking. As you may already know, all algorithms are good for searching specific values or targets.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ZDNet

NSW to pilot digital identity verification for government services

People in the Australian state of New South Wales may soon be able to verify their identity online from anywhere for government services in an upcoming pilot. "Photo verification will enable millions of customers to complete government transactions anywhere, anytime or authenticate themselves using a photo verification login," Service NSW CEO Damon Rees said.
POLITICS
pymnts

Retail Robotics Launches New Delivery Solutions

Retail Robotics is launching new technology solutions for retailers and providers of logistics services, according to a Tuesday (April 5) press release. “Classic solutions have low capacity and occupy large space, whereas home delivery causes higher traffic in cities and generates air pollution,” said Retail Robotics CEO and Founder Łukasz Nowiński in the release. “With today’s rapid growth of online shopping, many retailers still lack the efficient delivery options in terms of costs, footprint, capacity and consumer experience.”
RETAIL
The Verge

First autonomous X-ray-analyzing AI is cleared in the EU

An artificial intelligence tool that reads chest X-rays without oversight from a radiologist got regulatory clearance in the European Union last week — a first for a fully autonomous medical imaging AI, the company, called Oxipit, said in a statement. It’s a big milestone for AI and likely to be contentious, as radiologists have spent the last few years pushing back on efforts to fully automate parts of their job.
ENGINEERING

