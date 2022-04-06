Assistive technology tools

This article and guides linked below will help prepare you for your next interview! Technical interviews can be challenging. What algorithms should you know? How can you best answer behavioral questions? We address some of these questions and more in this article! To get the best use out of this content you should look into all of the algorithms Sean mentions and study and learn them for yourself. This will help prepare you for your next technical interview. The most important algorithms to know if you’re cramming for a technical interview are breadth-first search (BFS) and depth-first search (DFS). These two algorithms add a lot of value if you only have a short time to study. Other useful algorithms include binary search, siding windows (which teaches you the difference between a substring and subsequence substrings), and backtracking. As you may already know, all algorithms are good for searching specific values or targets.

