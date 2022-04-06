ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Raw oysters sold in 13 states linked to norovirus outbreak

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo, Robert Pandolfino
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vnqa_0f1RKR8A00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning concerning potentially contaminated raw oysters that were sent to over a dozen states.

This week, the FDA announced that oysters harvested in parts of Baynes Sound in British Columbia, Canada, were possibly linked to a multi-state norovirus outbreak in the United States. The oysters were shipped to restaurants and retailers in at least 13 states, but possibly more “through further distribution” within the U.S. the FDA writes.

Restaurants or retail outlets in California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington are being advised to dispose of, or return, any oysters harvested in the following locations:

  • Baynes Sound: #1407063, #1411206, #278737 in BC 14-8 and #1400036, in BC 14-15

The words “Baynes Sound” will also appear on tags. Further identifying information is available at the FDA’s website.

Restaurant operators and retailers are also being urged to sanitize any surfaces the oysters may have come into contact with.

Disney+ subscribers to get 25% discounts at Disney World resorts

As of April 4, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had received 91 reports of illnesses linked to the outbreak. It’s possible the actual number of illnesses is much higher, considering many people may not seek treatment. State and local health authorities are also not required to report cases to a national database.

The FDA’s ongoing investigation is working to determine where, exactly, the oysters were served or distributed based on interviews with those who became ill.

Norovirus is currently the most common cause of foodborne illness in the U.S., where it is responsible for approximately 20 million cases each year, the CDC estimates. It is largely contracted by ingesting contaminated food or water, or coming into contact with contaminated surfaces or other infected persons. Symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting, among others, potentially leading to dehydration. Children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to experience serious illness or death as a result of infection, although people of any age are still at risk, according to the CDC.

“Anyone who consumes raw shellfish is at risk of contracting norovirus,” the agency notes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

WATCH: Human chain pulls four BCSO deputies from Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A human chain helped rescue four Bay County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after a water rescue. Law enforcement responded to help three distressed swimmers, but after that, they found themselves in a scary situation. “The initial response for the swimmers in distress, they were able to get the swimmers […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oysters#Cdc#Norovirus#Wfla#Disney World
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
FDA
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your System?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. When we smoke or ingest cannabis, those unique plant compounds interact with our bodies. This interaction is the sole reason humans have turned to cannabis over the centuries for religious purposes, relaxation, pain relief, and recreation. This interaction also explains why cannabinoids and their byproducts remain detectable in the body and in many cases remain well after the buzz wears off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Sam’s Club Closings in 2022

The last widespread closing of the Walmart-owned division was in 2018. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including Corporate.SamsClub.com, BusinessInsider.com, The Daily Beast, CNN Business, Wikipedia.org, and Mashed.com.
BGR.com

This dollar store recalled every single product because of a massive rodent infestation

Family Dollar announced a massive recall a few weeks ago, stopping sales of many products in its stores after discovering an enormous rodent infestation at a distribution center. The recall was so significant that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a separate warning to inform customers about the significant recall action. A couple of weeks later, Dollar Tree issued its own recall for every single Family Dollar product it sells.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy