WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Kent Hospital is now featuring community artwork. Every quarter, a new artist will be featured in the name of diversity, equity and inclusion. "We are Kent. We're a diverse community and we welcome and embrace diversity. We do have a long way to go here but we are making strides. And I think this is one way we can impact bringing diversity here at Kent," said Tonya Boyd, associate chief nursing officer and a member of the diversity, equity and inclusion council at the hospital.

KENT COUNTY, RI ・ 19 DAYS AGO