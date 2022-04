ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been almost ten years in the making, but the moment is finally here. The Lampstand is open. Carolyn Minix is the Intake and Enrichment Coordinator and when she walked in the door to work she was met with a surprise. “I just saw balloons and a sign that said, ‘We’re open’! I still have cold chills because this is something that is finally coming to fruition after years and years, I’m just excited.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO