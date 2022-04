TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Football Running Back Ky Thomas is officially running in the crimson-and-blue. He’s hoping to make an impact right away for the Jayhawks after transferring in from Minnesota. He was getting playing time for the Gophers but he felt he needed to make a change of scenery. One much closer to home.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO