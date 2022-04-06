Pratt County youth help ready items for coming Kids Day on the Farm

In 2021, so many youth and young adults were experiencing homelessness in El Paso County that it would fill all of the classroom seats at Doherty High School or The Classical Academy. The PLACE is a non-profit in El Paso County’s creating a holistic spectrum of support for the youth experiencing homelessness on their journey to independence. Executive Director Shawna Kemppainen sat down with Nova to discuss how the organization is helping to fight youth homelessness.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 15 DAYS AGO