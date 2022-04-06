Pratt County youth help ready items for coming Kids Day on the Farm

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The concept of a "Dream Center" geared to help mentor and guide troubled youth in Baldwin County was paused by the pandemic three years ago. Tonight, that dream is alive. The Dream Center is housed at a shopping center in the heart Foley, but...
The popular Dolly Parton reading and literacy program is helped along by United Way of Columbia County. United Way of Columbia County, through the popular and expanding Dolly Parton Imagination Library, is helping over 1,000 Columbia County youngsters improve their reading skills and literacy. Claire Catt, executive director of United...
In 2021, so many youth and young adults were experiencing homelessness in El Paso County that it would fill all of the classroom seats at Doherty High School or The Classical Academy. The PLACE is a non-profit in El Paso County’s creating a holistic spectrum of support for the youth experiencing homelessness on their journey to independence. Executive Director Shawna Kemppainen sat down with Nova to discuss how the organization is helping to fight youth homelessness.
A newborn wild horse is being raised as a domesticated animal after it was removed from its herd by tourists visiting the North Carolina barrier island last month. The foal followed a group of people on Shackleford Banks for two hours on March 26 with no other horses around, according to a release from the Cape Lookout National Seashore.
This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. Ask an elementary school student what they want to be when they grow up, and they'll likely say the usual suspects: doctor, teacher, astronaut and so on. But through Career and Technical Education programs, or CTE, students have the...
SAN ANTONIO – There are a lot of organizations in and around San Antonio working to help the future generations in our community. The UP Partnership is working to do exactly that but in a unique manner. The goal of the UP Partnership is to ensure all young people across Bexar County are ready for the future.
Harrison County FFA and 4-H students who have spent months working on speeches, livestock projects and ag mechanics projects will have a chance to show off their hard work next week with the Harrison County Agri-Business Association’s annual Farm City Week event. With more than 150 students gearing up...
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s ‘lambing time’ at Govin’s Farm in Menomonie. The Dunn County family farm invites everyone each spring to come and enjoy their newborn farm babies including a hands on experience with the four legged additions. On the roster this year includes sheep, lambs,...
View online at 9 am on Saturday, April 2 at pvrea.coop/annualmeeting Attendees eligible for door prizes and one of two grand prizes Drawing for $1,000 Luck-of-the-Draw continuing education scholarship Prize form, schedule, information, and live [...]
This post Poudre Valley REA Hosts Virtual Annual Meeting previously appeared on North Forty News.
(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm celebrated National Nutrition Month by hosting a youth event in the metro Atlanta area. The event took place Thursday with the mission of empowering the next generation of junior chefs.
Registration and coffee is 9-9:30 a.m. Cost is $10 and includes lunch and resources, according to a news release. It's been two years since the last spring retreat. The theme for the day is “I Am God’s Masterpiece, I Am Called.” Guest speaker is Rebecca Christiansen from Bethlehem Lutheran in Aberdeen.
Joel and Kendra Paris always knew they wanted to adopt. The couple, who both work in the non profit sector, just never realized the financial means to do it would be sitting right there in their west Texas kitchen. According to the Child Welfare Information Gateway from the U.S. Department...
