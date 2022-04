What were the best moments of Opening Day? A group of MLB.com reporters gathered to discuss:. Alyson Footer, editor/moderator: As expected, there were plenty of great moments on Opening Day, and at least one Major League debut lived up to the hype. You really couldn’t have scripted it better for Bobby Witt Jr: His first Major League hit was a double that gave the Royals a one-run lead in the eighth, and they ended up winning the game. Exactly how he wrote it up, right?

MLB ・ 15 HOURS AGO