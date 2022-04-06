ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This convicted felon driving a Jaguar thought he got away. He was wrong.

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — An Atlanta Jaguar driver probably thought he got away from police after he sped away from a traffic stop earlier this week.

He was wrong.

Atlanta police have released surveillance video shot from an Atlanta police helicopter of officers trying to catch a Jaguar XF that sped away from officers on April 2.

The video shows officers initially chase the Jaguar, but then back off as the APD’s Air Unit took over, following the car stealthily from the air. The driver sped onto I-20, driving towards Atlanta’s airport, where for a brief minute he appeared to think he’d lost the officers on his tail.

At the same time, as the suspect sped towards Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the Air Unit communicated with air traffic control and got permission to fly in the area.

The Phoenix chopper was able to relay the suspect’s location to APD officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers.

GSP performed a PIT maneuver and stopped the car. The suspect bailed out and ran into a nearby Checker’s parking lot and tried to scale a fence.

Atlanta police were able to catch him and get him into handcuffs.

The suspect has been identified as Quentin Dowell.

Officers found a loaded handgun and narcotics inside the car. Dowell was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and several traffic charges.

