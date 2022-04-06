Beyond her bubble

The Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University recently announced its Institute for Rebooting Social Media’s inaugural cohort of Visiting Scholars. An ambitious, three-year, “popup” research initiative, the Institute for Rebooting Social Media is designed to accelerate progress addressing social media’s most urgent problems. Conceived of by Professor Jonathan Zittrain ’95, George Bemis Professor of International Law and Professor of Computer Science, and James Mickens, Gordon McKay Professor of Computer Science, the Institute will convene world-class practitioners, policymakers, scholars, and students to improve the future of social media and online communication.
Comments / 0