Family Office Tax Partner

Biglaw’s 2022 salary wars have been ongoing since January, and the market (i.e., all of the firms that have matched Cravath’s generous $215K to $415K scale) has spoken — very loudly, in fact. Dozens of firms up, down, and even outside of the Am Law 100 have already matched the new salary scale, but here we are, more than a month after Cravath announced its new compensation grid, with dozens of firms still remaining completely silent. Why? There aren’t any decisions left to be made… except, of course, whether or not your firm is planning to offer lower-tier salaries to associates during an incredibly hot lateral market.

