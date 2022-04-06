Family Office Tax Partner

UTA has a new partner in Carmen Bona, who has joined the agency as chief strategy and corporate development officer. Reporting to CEO Jeremy Zimmer, Bona will be based in UTA’s Beverly Hills headquarters.
She joins UTA after having previously served as a managing director and partner with Boston Consulting Group, steering its technology, media and telecommunications practice. At BCG, Bona advised film and TV studios, streamers, creator platforms, sports organizations, gaming companies and private equity investors. Her duties included strategy, M&A, marketing, analytics and organizational transformation.
