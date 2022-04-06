ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondhead, MS

Mississippi man extradited, charged with murder in 30-year-old North Carolina case

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
A Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a woman whose body was found on an interstate 30 years ago has been extradited to North Carolina, authorities said Wednesday.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested March 15 in Diamondhead, Mississippi, as a result of a joint investigation by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI.

Alexander was extradited on March 27, the SBI said in a news release. He is being held without bond in the Surry County Jail. His next court date is May 4.

Alexander is charged with murder in the 1992 death of Nona Stamey Cobb, who was 29 when her body was found in the northbound lane of Interstate 77 on the morning of July 7, 1992. Investigators said she had been strangled.

Cobb was last seen on July 6, 1992, getting into the truck with a man at the welcome center on Interstate 85 in Cleveland County near Kings Mountain.

Which industries get the most (and least) time off?

Magnolia State Live

Police looking for Mississippi woman reported missing in March. Friends say they haven’t seen or heard from her in months.

Police are looking for a Mississippi woman who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago, but not seen or heard from for several months. Sarah Lindsey Rozniewski, 31, who also goes by the name Sarah Cooper, was reported missing in Biloxi by a friend on March 21. Family and friends say they have not seen or heard from Rozniewski in months.
BILOXI, MS
