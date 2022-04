In celebration of Women’s History Month, rising Atlanta rapstress Kali spoke with HipHopDX ahead of her latest project Toxic Chocolate, which dropped Friday (March 11). The “MMM MMM” rapper spoke on five women who’ve influenced her in the music industry, ranging from Rap royalty Nicki Minaj, to the late R&B sensation Aaliyah. Kali was also sure to name her mother, grandmother and “momager” among her most cherished influences, along with other women in Rap who have championed her blossoming career, from Cardi B to 2022 HipHopDX Rising Star Bia.

