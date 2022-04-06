Where to Find Passover Feasts for Dine-In and Takeout in San Diego

Popular Orange County chef Daniel Godinez is making new moves in Los Angeles proper, quietly opening up a new outpost of his upscale dinner spot Polanco Mexican Steakhouse at 840 S. Spring Street in the former Preux & Proper space. The very visible triangular building has been remade with Godinez’s familiar flare, meaning lots of cocktails, moody lighting, and things served on planks of wood. Expect a menu that ranges from guacamole and ceviche to surf and turf platters and bone-in tomahawk ribeyes offeredd across the two-story space. A grand opening party is still a couple of weeks away, but the restaurant is serving customers now from Tuesday to Sunday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (with a happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) Godinez and his partners already operate another outpost of Polanco Mexican Steakhouse at 14400 Hindry Avenue in Hawthorne, not far from Manhattan Beach.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO