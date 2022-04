New Atlanta Braves’ closer Kenley Jansen endured a rough start to his Braves career on Friday. Jansen entered a 7-3 game in the ninth inning. He went on to surrender three runs and almost blew the game. He was able to escape the jam with the lead and a Braves win, but the performance was not exactly what Atlanta was hoping to see from the former Dodgers star pitcher. Nonetheless, Braves manager Brian Snitker is not overly-concerned about Jansen’s underwhelming debut.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO