This has turned into quite an event. The Randolph FFA Alumni Association will be holding their Annual Meeting and Toy Action this evening at 7:00 pm in the High School gymnasium. All the proceeds raised at the Annual Toy Auction will be used for college scholarships for Randolph FFA members. Everyone is welcome to attend the Randolph FFA Alumni Association Annual Meeting and of course the Toy Auction.

RANDOLPH, MN ・ 19 DAYS AGO