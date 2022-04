Both species of buckthorn found in Minnesota are non-native and invasive. Angie Hong is a nature enthusiast and the coordinator for Minnesota’s East Metro Water Resource Education Program. With over 58k followers on TikTok, she uses her platform to educate and advocate for better environmental practices. In one of her most recent videos -- which has been viewed over 113k times in less than 24 hours -- she addresses the recent designation of the St. Croix River as "impaired" for having the "forever chemical" PFOS.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO