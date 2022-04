On Saturday (March 26), the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center (NCWC) responded to reports that a car had killed a goose on Birch Street and Wagner Drive in Fort Collins. The non-profit, which rehabilitates and rescues sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife in Northern Colorado, described the scene on Facebook, stating that rescuers "encountered crying members of the public, the goose's hysterical mate still in the roadway trying to protect the carcass, and traffic blocking streets unsure of what to do."

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO