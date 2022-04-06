IvyStrong2022 at BL Good Sam

INCREASED SNAP benefits could end in May if the Biden administration does not extend the public health emergency declaration currently in place. The White House has until April 15 to implement the extension. Without it, MILLIONS of families could see their monthly SNAP allotment decrease. Many states have already dropped...
As we’ve pointed out on numerous occasions now, the federal government has more or less gotten out of the stimulus check game. Whereas it sent out tens of billions of dollars worth of them last year, now states and cities are stepping up to offer their own versions this year. That’s sometimes done via straight-up stimulus checks. But they can also take the form of guaranteed income payments. As well as gas rebates, even, in light of the high prices at the pump these days.
