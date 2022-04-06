Get up and walking for National Walking Day with Hancock Health

“My inspiration is outside in nature because I need that sunshine — or the clouds even,” Terri Weber says. After retiring almost two years ago, no matter what the weather forecast, you’ll find Terri walking 3 to 4 miles a day in the rain, snow, or high summertime humidity. When it’s below freezing, Terri will shorten her walks, but 10,000 steps a day is her minimum. She works hard to reach her goal walking first in her area and then adding another trek through a local park like The Parklands of Floyds Fork or Cherokee Park.

