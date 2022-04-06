ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get up and walking for National Walking Day with Hancock Health

Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is National Walking Day! Have you been...

fox59.com

Today's Transitions

A Walk A Day…

“My inspiration is outside in nature because I need that sunshine — or the clouds even,” Terri Weber says. After retiring almost two years ago, no matter what the weather forecast, you’ll find Terri walking 3 to 4 miles a day in the rain, snow, or high summertime humidity. When it’s below freezing, Terri will shorten her walks, but 10,000 steps a day is her minimum. She works hard to reach her goal walking first in her area and then adding another trek through a local park like The Parklands of Floyds Fork or Cherokee Park.
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Fox 59

Overcome Overwhelming Stress

FOX59 Investigates questions who gets bill for property …. SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55M …. Indy School’s High School Fair preparing students …
Fox 59

Easter Basket Ideas

Easier is just around the corner! If you need ideas on what to place in your kids baskets this year, Toy Guy Chris Byrne talked with Britt Baker about ideas for this year.
Fox 59

Trendy New Spring Toys

Indy School’s High School Fair preparing students …. Count The Kicks could help lower stillbirth deaths …
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Chalet

INDIANAPOLIS– Something new is brewing in Butler-Tarkington, and it’s breathing new life into a former fire station. Sherman is giving us a look at where you can get coffee in the morning and drinks in the evening.
Fox 59

Add some veggies to your diet with a spring tart

Food blogger Kylee Scales shows viewers how to add some vegetables to their diet with a spring tart. Kylee says the key is making sure to include a wide spectrum of flavors, from sweet to savory. The puff pastry that serves as the base is versatile and could even be...
Fox 59

Brownsburg woman brings European flair to charcuterie business

INDIANAPOLIS — A Brownsburg woman is using her passion for decorating to grow her business. Presley Pullan started her charcuterie business Brie & Bartlett after a fundraiser for an animal rescue sold enough boxes in 20 minutes to cover treatments for a feral colony. She realized she was onto something.
Fox 59

Have your cake and eat it too with these sugar-free swaps

INDIANAPOLIS — Registered Dietician Annessa Chumbley recommends using monkfruit or stevia as a substitute in baked goods like her cinnamon swirl or lemon raspberry coffee cakes. Both are natural, bake like sugar and taste like sugar without the calories. Chumbley also introduces us to a brand of milk and...
Fox 59

Ronald McDonald House seeking volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS — April is National Volunteer Month. Marsha and Sydney are two volunteers with the Ronald McDonald House who are encouraging others to volunteer this month. To find volunteer opportunities, visit www.rmhccin.org.
