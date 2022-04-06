ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd replace Ye at Coachella

wina.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIO, Calif. (AP) — Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd are replacing rapper Ye in a headlining spot at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. A new lineup was posted on Wednesday announcing the...

wina.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Lawyers Up For Custody Battle With Kim Kardashian: Report

Kanye West aired out his grievances towards his co-parenting situation with Kim Kardashian over the weekend, though she and her boyfriend Pete Davidson finally gave Ye a piece of their minds. The rapper explained how North or his kids were allowed to come to the latest Sunday Service event, and the troubles he faced trying to bring his first-born daughter to Miami's Donda Experience.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Indio, CA
Entertainment
City
Coachella, CA
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Seen In 1st Photo Since Reportedly Pulling Out Of Coachella & Skipping Grammys

Kanye West was spotted on Monday speaking with what appeared to be members of his team. The appearance marks the first since he dropped out of the Coachella music festival. Kanye West may be dropping out of major events like the Grammys and this year’s Coachella, but he still seems to be staying busy! The “Jail” rapper (who just won a best rap song gramophone for that track!) was spotted out in Beverly Hills Monday wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt over a black t-shirt and black jeans, also sporting his signature Balenciaga croc boots. In other photos, the rapper appeared to be congregating with members of his team at a construction site, so although he’s cutting himself out of major events, he may just be continuing to plan some events of his own!
MUSIC
The Independent

DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

The Weeknd Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella If He Doesn’t Get Kanye West’s $8.5 Million Paycheck – Report

The Weeknd, Kanye West's replacement as one of the headliners at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, reportedly wants the same bag Ye would've received or else. The Weeknd has allegedly demanded that he be paid the same $8.5 million that was supposedly allotted to Kanye for the Coachella performance. Otherwise, the "Hurricane" singer says he won't perform at all, according to Page Six today (April 6). Hours prior, The Weeknd was announced as the headlining act with Swedish House Mafia to replace the Donda 2 rapper-producer at the popular music festival.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Billie Eilish
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley History Museum auctioning Coachella, Stagecoach VIP passes

Coachella Valley History Museum officials today began auctioning off VIP passes to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. The Light the Date Grove Silent Auction will be held virtually starting Wednesday and running until March 31, with proceeds going toward the museum's project to install landscape lighting at the The post Coachella Valley History Museum auctioning Coachella, Stagecoach VIP passes appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish House Mafia#Grammy Awards#The Associated Press#Ap
hotnewhiphop.com

J Prince Invites Ye, Drake, Nicki Minaj & Weeknd To Perform In Vegas On Grammy Night

J. Prince is taking matters into his own hands after the Grammys confirmed that they rescinded Kanye West's invitation to perform at the award ceremony this year. Citing "concerning online behavior," Ye's recent statements surrounding his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and specifically the Grammy award host, Trevor Noah, have rattled the internet, prompting the Grammy committee to take action.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Over 20K people have signed a petition to remove Kanye from Coachella

Kanye’s impressive self-destruction is continuing, with a petition to remove him from Coachella getting more signatures by the second. “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.”
ELECTIONS
Adrian Holman

Last concert for Brockhampton to be at Coachella

All good things must come to an end, even one of the most eclectic boy bands ever. The group Brockhampton has stated that there last gig will be at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 16th and Saturday, April 23rd.
thesource.com

Kanye West Loses at $8 Million Bag by Not Performing at Coachella

Kanye West has decided to not host the Grammys, leaving organizers with a void to fill. With his decision, YE is walking away from an $8 million payday. TMZ provided another update on YE’s decision and revealed the $8 mil he was supposed to be paid for the performances on April 17 and April 24. In addition, YE had a $500,000 production fee.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Kanye West Has Pulled Out of Coachella 2022, but Why?

It goes without saying that the past couple of months have been an interesting time for rapper Kanye West. Social media users watched as the “Donda” MC relentlessly attacked his former wife Kim Kardashian, her main squeeze Pete Davidson, and comedian Trevor Noah. Not to mention, the star has debuted new romantic interests. So, it’s no surprise that the Chicago native has made headlines yet again. But this time, Kanye's latest actions affect his fans.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Kanye West Reportedly Drops Out of Coachella As the Festival Starts This Weekend

A day after winning a GRAMMY award, embattled entertainer and producer Kanye West reportedly dropped out of the Coachella lineup later this month. According to TMZ, sources close to the fashionista rapper have stated that Ye will no longer be performing at Coachella this year. Ye has decided to pull the plug on his show set during the two-weekend-long event in Indio, California. Ye was a headliner at the festival.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump Following Dinner With A$AP Rocky In Los Angeles

The world will never get tired of seeing Rihanna's belly. The 34-year-old has always had a sense of fashion, now she's just working it around her baby bump. Yesterday, RiRi was spotted out having dinner at Nobu. Photographers caught pics of the soon-to-be mommy wearing a casual two-piece set. The star wore a blue, velvet, bra-like top that stopped just above her plump tummy. Setting it off, her matching blue skirt fell to her ankles just above her white Adidas sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy