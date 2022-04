HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The crime of the week - is crystal clear - as clear as the surveillance footage. Back on March 13 at the Walmart in Owens Cross Roads, police say a man, covered in distinct tattoos man walked into the store and walked out with two large TVs in a shopping cart. He then got into a car and took off.

OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO