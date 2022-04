T he New York Giants have an amazing trade-down opportunity presented to them. The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles struck a deal today on a draft trade. The Eagles are sending picks No. 16, No. 19, and No. 194 in the sixth round to the Saints in exchange for picks No. 18, No. 101 in the third round, No. 237 in the 7th round, AND a 2023 first-round pick, and 2024 second-round pick (Adam Schefter). The Saints now hold the 16th and 19th picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO