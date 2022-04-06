ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'The Vortex' investigates how climate catastrophes can have unexpected consequences

Cover picture for the articleIn 1970, a cyclone tore through Pakistan and the political lines that existed, leading to genocide and very nearly...

Salon

Facts haven’t spurred us to climate action. Can fiction?

Climate scientists must be wondering what it will take to scare us straight. Watching flood waters submerge 80 percent of New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina didn't do it. Nor did videos shot by Australians in 2019 as they fled walls of flame, a hellish orange haze in all directions. Will the deaths of more than 6 million people in the Covid-19 pandemic — a tragedy that has highlighted the links between climate change and infectious disease — jolt the world into action? I wouldn't count on it.
ENVIRONMENT
Smithonian

To Prevent Catastrophic Damage by 2100, Climate Experts Warn ‘It’s Now or Never’

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has released a new climate change report warning that “rapid and deep” cuts to greenhouse gas emissions are needed to stay at or below the targeted 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming. Without strengthening climate policies, greenhouse gas emissions are projected to lead to a median global warming of about 3.2 degrees Celsius by 2100, per the report.
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Person
Steve Inskeep
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Heatwaves at both of Earth’s poles alarm climate scientists

Startling heatwaves at both of Earth’s poles are causing alarm among climate scientists, who have warned the “unprecedented” events could signal faster and abrupt climate breakdown. Temperatures in Antarctica reached record levels at the weekend, an astonishing 40C above normal in places. At the same time, weather...
ENVIRONMENT
#Climate#Genocide#Catastrophes#Npr
Washington Examiner

The end of the climate change legend

For many years now, there has been a spirited debate about whether climate change is science, religion, or even perhaps a secret route to socialism. That question remains unanswered, but we've now discovered with certainty that climate change is a political albatross around the neck of the Democratic Party. The...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: Extreme weather warning systems for all 'in five years'

Early warning systems to protect the entire world from extreme weather and climate disasters should be rolled out within five years, according to the UN. Right now, around one-third of the global population has no cover while in Africa 60% of the population is unprotected. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO)...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Bay News 9

U.N. secretary-general: World 'sleepwalking to climate catastrophe'

The head of the United Nations warned Monday that the world is “sleepwalking to climate catastrophe,” as its actions to combat global warming have been insufficient. The head of the United Nations warned Monday that the world is “sleepwalking to climate catastrophe,” as its actions to combat global warming have been insufficient.
SCOTLAND
Vox

What’s really holding the world back from stopping climate change

The world is on track to shoot far past climate change targets unless countries make drastic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible. Fortunately, many of the tools to make these cuts are already here and are continuing to get cheaper. Yet the pledges to lower emissions that countries have made so far are nowhere near enough, and the world is drifting even further off course.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Climate Change and the Disasters that Comes with it May Cost the US Trillions

Climate-related floods, fires, and droughts could eat into the US government budget by the end of the century, according to the White House, which released its first-ever study on Sunday. Taking Charge. President Joe Biden charged the Office of Management and Budgets with assessing the budget impact of climate change...
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

What is climate change, and how is it affecting Earth?

Climate change is any long-term alteration in average weather patterns, either globally or regionally. Climate change has occurred many times in Earth's history, and for many different reasons. The changes in global temperature and weather patterns seen today, however, are caused by human activity. And they're happening much faster than the natural climate variations of the past.
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

Meet 5 women documenting the effects of climate change around the world

Editor's note: In honor of Women's History Month, NPR's Picture Show is taking a look at five women photographers and their photographs that highlight climate change. "Today, the greatest driving force in my work is humanity's fraught, intimate and ultimately unbreakable connection to the natural world," photographer Nichole Sobecki tells NPR. She says that, too often, coverage of climate change is politicized or it's portrayed as something happening to the planet, polar bears or glaciers — neglecting that we're all a part of the same ecosphere. We don't exist apart from our environment, nor will we survive its destruction, Sobecki says, and she believes that storytelling has a role to play in cultivating the new ideas that are necessary to building a more sustainable future for the human race on Earth.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘It’s now or never’: IPCC warns emissions must decline by 2025 to avoid dangerous climate change

Scientists working for the world’s leading authority on climate change have warned that less than three years remain to bring global emissions into decline and avert a “catastrophic” temperature rise.The “now or never” call to action from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published on Monday, also urged for emission levels to be slashed in half by 2030.At a press conference, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called investing in new infrastructure relating to fossil fuels, which are behind the continuing rise in planet-heating greenhouse gases, “moral and economic madness”.“Climate activists are sometimes depicted as dangerous radicals,” he said....
ENVIRONMENT

