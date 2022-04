NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average is $3.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is seven cents less than from this day last week and is $1.26 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.04 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.60 per gallon. Folks gassing up their vehicles in Dallas are paying an average $3.83 for a gallon of unleaded and the price is the same...

