ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Why did Black Lives Matter ‘buy a $6m California mansion’?

By Andrew Buncombe
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BuxRG_0f1Qutit00

Questions have been asked about the reported purchase of a $6m property in California by the former leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A year after one of the founders of the movement, Patrisse Khan-Cullors, alleged she was suffering from “right wing harassment” over her purchase of houses in the Los Angeles area, a controversy that would eventually lead her to quit the organisation, it was been reported that the group bought a $6m property, that was subsequently transferred to the ownership of a company in Delaware, ensuring the property’s owner could not be disclosed.

According to New York magazine, the 6,500 square feet property with at least half-a-dozen bedrooms was paid for with cash in in October 2020, using money that had been donated to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF), by supporters of the group.

In a statement, Shalomyah Bowers, a BLMGNF board member, said the organisation had bought the property, whose precise location has not been revealed but has been referred to as “The Campus”,  with the intention for it to “serve as housing and studio space for recipients of the Black Joy Creators Fellowship”.

A day after that statement was sent to New York magazine, BLMGNF announced the establishment of the fellowship, which “provides recording resources and dedicated space for Black creatives to launch content online and in real life focused on abolition, healing justice, urban agriculture and food justice, pop culture, activism, and politics”.

There is no allegation that the women acted illegally, or improperly.

However, some questions have been asked about the potential impression created by the purchase of such a property, something that has already been seized on by right wing media, and the likes of Donald Trump Jr, who retweeted the story, with the sarcastic phrase – “I’m surprised”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35invy_0f1Qutit00

Asked by New York magazine if the size of the acquisition could open the group to criticism, Jacob Harold – a former CEO of GuideStar and the co-founder of Candid, an information service that reports on nonprofits – said: “That’s a very legitimate critique.

“It’s not a critique that says what you’re doing is illegal or even unethical; it might just be unstrategic.”

He added: “Why aren’t you spending it on policy or, you know, other strategies that an organisation might take to address the core issues around Black Lives Matter?”

Ms Khan-Cullors, and two other BLM founders, Alicia Garza and Melina Abdullah, did not respond to multiple inquiries from The Independent . Both women have also left the organisation.

The BLMGNF did not respond to questions.

Last year, the Black sports journalist Jason Whitlock was among those to seize on the controversy about the amount of money being raised by BLMGNF.

He accused the  BLM founders of “making millions of dollars off the backs of these dead black men who they wouldn’t spit on if they were on fire and alive”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
California State
State
New York State
Ok Magazine

Where Are Malia and Sasha Obama Now That They Left the White House?

After spending eight years in the public eye because of their father, President Barack Obama, Malia and Sasha Obama are now all grown up and out on their own. Malia is 23 years old and a recent Harvard University graduate. Sasha is 20 years old and a sophomore at the University of Southern California after transferring from the University of Michigan. The girls returned home to live with the former President and his wife, Michelle, when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melina Abdullah
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Jason Whitlock
Person
Alicia Garza
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#The Black Lives Matter
PIX11

How much apartment space does $1,500 get you in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city. So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends. According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

594K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy