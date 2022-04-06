ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jane Seymour is on the case in TV whodunit 'Harry Wild'

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4Eqt_0f1QuQJw00

Jane Seymour had fun working on her latest project, the light-hearted whodunit series “Harry Wild,” with some exceptions.

She plays a newly retired English professor in Dublin with time on her hands, who starts getting work as a private sleuth — to the dismay of her son, a police detective. Undaunted, she even takes a young apprentice under her wing. The series is streaming now on Acorn TV.

Seymour, whose credits include “War and Remembrance,” “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” and “The Kominsky Method,” said there were many creative reasons she said yes to the series — and a practical one too.

“There isn’t that much work for actresses after 40 anyway, but certainly after 70. I mean, there’s Dame Judi Dench , Helen Mirren and a couple of others. But I just thought this was just a wonderful, fun character and intelligent. And I think we want to be entertained,” she said.

Seymour, 71, did suffer for her art: She shattered a knee two weeks into the shoot while taping a scene, which had started out well.

“As I’m running across and I’ve done it, I’m silently saying to myself, ’There you go, Jane, you could be an action character. You run like a gazelle. Who knows how old you are?'”

Things took a turn for the worse on a subsequent take.

“I’m running on asphalt, in the rain, on wet leaves with felt on the bottom (of her shoes). Splat! I landed, I thought on my chin, which I did, but I didn’t get wounded that badly. But I all the way hit my left kneecap. Anyway, the whole crew thought that the show is over, and I proved them wrong.”

A lesser annoyance involved drinking non-alcoholic red wine that was “absolutely disgusting,” eventually replaced by a better-tasting option. But Seymour said she had more trouble with acting like she was drinking shots, because she’d never done it before — and she had to toss back flat soda pop, which didn't help.

“I do it like I’m holding an English teacup and my little finger is sticking out," she recalled, and was told, "'that is not how you do a shot'.... They were all laughing at me because I was getting it all over myself, the shots were going in every direction.”

That’s not to say she didn’t enjoy the occasional beverage outside of work, alongside her co-star Amy Huberman, who plays her daughter-in-law on the show.

“We all hung out on the weekend. It was COVID. We weren’t supposed to be anywhere near each other, but I had this lovely little house right on the water at Dalkey," a posh seaside Dublin suburb, she said. “Patrick Dempsey was living in the house just across the way. We just decided to do our own COVID rules....If it was outside on my rooftop with wine or Champagne, then we could say that we were actually rehearsing.”

One unusual element in "Harry Wild'' is that Seymour’s character has a younger love interest. Stuart Graham, who plays opposite her as Ray Tiernan, is 54.

Turns out her co-star was more shy about love scenes, she said.

“As scripted, we both supposed to be naked, and he just said, ‘That’s just not happening.’ So that was changed slightly,” she said. “They are talking if we come back in season two.... the father of my son might appear, and they definitely want to make sure that I have some much younger lovers.”

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Jane Seymour Has Never Looked Better As She Shows Fans How She Breaks a Sweat

Click here to read the full article. Jane Seymour is always a beautiful goddess, no matter the setting and this new workout video prove that. On March 12, Seymour posted a video showing fans how she breaks a sweat on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Back in the gym after all my travels! 😅 Exercising using @Gyrotonic with @jeenymiller, working on abs and rotation in my hips/spine whilst doing weights for my arms.” She added, “Working hard! ⁣ Also, I can’t rave enough about my new favorite workout outfit from @vuoriclothing! It feels like a second skin, so...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Engaged: See Her Green Diamond Ring

After rekindling their romance in April 2021, Ben and Jennifer are officially engaged (again)! The iconic couple announced their engagement on April 8. This is not a drill: Bennifer are finally engaged (again)! Ben Affleck popped the question to Jennifer Lopez with a gorgeous, very rare green diamond — known to be the 52-year-old superstar’s favorite color. The song “Dear Ben” from Jen’s album This Is Me…Then played in the background as she showed off the sparkling ring! And for an extra romantic touch, the words “you’re perfect” from the original 2002 track can be heard in the short eight second teaser.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dame Judi Dench
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Jane Seymour
Person
Patrick Dempsey
Person
Judi Dench
ComicBook

Cancelled NBC Series is the Most Popular Show on Netflix

Earlier this month we reported on the rise of the cancelled NBC TV series Good Girls on Netflix. After the final season of the show arrived on the streaming service the TV show began to push through the ranks of the service and now it has found itself at the top of the mountain. When the fourth batch of episodes debuted Good Girls leapt to the #5 TV series on the service but as of this writing it's the #1 TV show on Netflix in the United States and is the #2 piece of content on the entire platform, sitting behind only hit Ryan Reynolds movie The Adam Project.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Michael Landon Often Got Annoyed At ‘Little House’ Co-Star Katherine MacGregor

Michael Landon wasn’t just the star of Little House on the Prairie, but the creator, director, and producer of the show. His former co-stars have said that he could be quite controlling and didn’t really like when the stars took their own liberties with the script. One person who often did that was Katherine MacGregor, who played the snobby store owner Harriet Oleson.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whodunit#Acorn Tv#Medicine#English
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Estelle Harris, George Costanza's Mother on Seinfeld, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Estelle Harris, best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, died of natural causes on Saturday at the age of 93, days shy of her 94th birthday. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm,” Harris’ son Glenn said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.” Having entered the business later in life after raising children, Harris started...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Tudors’ Turns 15: Where’s the Cast Now?

A decade after scripting the Oscar-nominated 1998 film Elizabeth, screenwriter Michael Hirst turned his attention to another English monarch for the hit drama The Tudors. Premiering on April 1, 2007, as Showtime’s biggest debut in three years, The Tudors dramatized the reign of King Henry VIII, retelling a historical saga of murder and intrigue with creative liberties aplenty. (“Showtime commissioned me to write an entertainment, a soap opera, and not history,” Hirst told The New York Times the following year. “And we wanted people to watch it.”)
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey star talks potential role in Bridgerton

Downton Abbey star Jim Carter has opened up about the reason why he would never appear in Netflix's hit period drama, Bridgerton. While appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, the Mr Carson actor was asked by host Susanna Reid if he would ever consider joining the cast. WATCH: Are...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
The Sanford Herald

Elizabeth McGovern doesn't understand Downton Abbey's popularity

Elizabeth McGovern “doesn’t understand” the popularity of ‘Downton Abbey’. The 60-year-old actress will reprise her role as Cora Crawley, the Countess of Grantham, in ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’, and although she’s confident it will be a hit, Elizabeth is still unsure why it's so successful.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

'Downton Abbey': Lesley Nicol on 'A New Era,' Playing Mrs. Patmore and Prince Charles (Exclusive)

Celebrated stage and screen actress Lesley Nicol is back on both as she stars in the autobiographical musical How the Hell Did I Get Here?, which has recently launched its North American tour in Chicago, and reprises her longtime role as Mrs. Patmore in the upcoming Downton Abbey sequel, A New Era. While speaking to ET, Nicol reflects on a decade of playing the cook in charge of the downstairs kitchen staff in the acclaimed British drama and what inspired her return to the stage.
MOVIES
The Independent

Ricky Gervais on Will Smith’s 10-year Oscars ban: ‘Hopefully, he’ll only do six years with good behaviour’

Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

594K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy