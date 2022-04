Hornets: +2 (-110) 232.5 (Over: -110/Under: -110) The Bulls have dominated the Hornets in both games this season, winning by an average of 13 points. Tonight will be different though. The Bulls have been one of the worst teams in the league over the last 10 games. They have the fifth-worst net rating over that span. The only teams worse than them have been the Pacers, Lakers, Magic and the Trail Blazers.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO