VIDEO/PHOTOS: Federal Way light rail construction connects to existing 1 Line at Angle Lake

With the installation of girders at Angle Lake in SeaTac, it’s official – the 7.8-mile Federal Way light rail extension is now physically connected to the existing 1 Line, moving expanded service an important step closer to completion.

Sound Transit says that three 124-foot girders were set in place overnight (see video below), joining with the existing system. When complete, the Federal Way Link Extension will feature three new stations serving Des Moines, Kent and Federal Way.

Federal Way Link Girder Tie-in at Angle Lake Station from Sound Transit on Vimeo.

“Up and down I-5 and at our current southern terminus at Angle Lake, everyone can see that the dream is becoming real,” said Sound Transit Board Chair and University Place Councilmember Kent Keel. “After we bring light rail to Federal Way, next up we’ll build fast, efficient light rail service all the way to the Tacoma Dome.”

“It is exciting to see this new line taking shape and connecting into the existing line. This is another big step for connecting South King County residents to stations across the whole region,” said Sound Transit Boardmember and King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove.

Below are photos of the big connection event, courtesy Sound Transit:

Girder Tie-in from the Angle Lake Station to the Federal Way Link Extension March 5, 20222. Construction, crane,

For more information on the Federal Way Link Extension and to sign up for project updates, visit www.soundtransit.org/fwlink.