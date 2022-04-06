ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on How She Perfected Her Chic Earth-Friendly Beauty Brand

By Katie Becker
Harper's Bazaar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose Inc launched as a beauty editorial site in 2018. After going live, founder Rosie Huntington-Whiteley began brainstorming a brand that merged her love for modern design, breakthrough sustainability, and years of experience in the makeup chair. Here, we get the inside scoop on her blooming beauty business with a full...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Chic, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Woman Over 50 Should Try

Tailoring your haircut to your face shape and unique features is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting a flattering cut every time, and especially as you grow older it can help to add some youth to your look by getting a particularly well-shaped style. With this, it’s often difficult to know which cuts will enhance your natural beauty and allow you to look great without requiring hours of styling each day to achieve the desired look. We spoke with hairstylist Jess Poynter who outlined her top four low-maintenance cuts to try as you age in order to look pulled together and chic with as little effort as possible, so take notes before your next hair appointment.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Shampoo Makes "Limp, Thin, and Lifeless" Hair Look Twice as Thick

I like to think that if I'm ever mysteriously murdered, a cadre of podcast-honed detectives will take on the case. I anticipate a challenge for them: I shed hair all over the place. So much of it that I imagine my DNA must be all over New York City, spread like dandelions on the wind. And while I haven't had much luck with growth shampoos cutting down the shed, Amazon shoppers say one Swedish shampoo makes their hair feel soft, full, and thick.
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber, queen of understated glam, won the Grammys red carpet

Hailey Bieber has some consistent sartorial codes: clean silhouettes, tonal hues, and the occasional unexpected detail. Combined, her aesthetic reads simplistic elegance that’s effortlessly understated yet endlessly chic. Her hair and make-up play a huge part in this, too – as illustrated at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Accessorising...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

The Worst Hairspray Ingredient For Aging Hair, According To Hairstylists

As you age, your body goes through many changes, and your hair is no exception. While there can be the more obvious change of color, there are others you may encounter, especially in texture and thickness. “You also can expect to see and feel thinning, dryness, dullness, a coarser texture, a loss in volume and excessive breakage,” says hairstylist Sharon Dorram of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger, “You may even undergo some hair loss. There is a delicate balance of hormones that impact a healthy scalp and hair growth, and as we age, hormonal shifts can wreak havoc on strands.”
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Hypebae

The Best New Makeup Product Launches of March 2022

Stepping into spring, our favorite beauty brands are launching a slew of exciting new products, with several noteworthy makeup innovations being unveiled in March. MAC Cosmetics revealed its TikTok-famous MACStack Mascara, which was in development for over two years. The mascara, which comes in a Mega and Micro option, allows users to stack layers of the product without clumping to create volume and length. Byredo also hit the market with its Astronomical Mascara. In terms of eyeliners, emerging beauty company Espressoh dropped its new liquid liner, signaling that the eyes are going to be the focus of spring beauty.
MAKEUP
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Earth#Rose Inc
In Style

This Refreshing Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream Faded Shoppers' Dark Circles "Within 2 Weeks"

If you're looking to subdue your dark circles, slapping on just any eye cream won't cut it. Not all formulas are created equal; you'll want to look for one that specifically treats shadowy, puffy eyes, like the Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream. Though it caters to improving the appearance of under-eye bags and darkness, the popular seller also comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers for its ability to lift sagging skin and soften dryness without ensuing irritation or burning effects.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Reviewers Say This New Eye Cream Is Their Secret Weapon for Eliminating Dark Circles & Wrinkles — It’s Already Sold Out at Sephora

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s true, good things come in small packages like this new eye cream, according to a Kiehl’s reviewer. The popular skincare brand, Kiehl’s, dropped a multi-purpose eye cream that targets all four zones around the eye: brow bone, eyelid, outer corner, and undereye. It’s not just a moisturizer like other eye creams. The Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream visibly lifts, smooth, de-puffs, and brightens the eye area for a youthful look. This super advanced cream is made with niacinamide and collagen peptide that’s responsible for brightening and improving fine lines plus crow’s feet. And better yet, only a small amount of this $55 eye cream is needed for each specific area. For all skin types, this non-greasy formula easily rejuvenates your eye areas. A Kiehl’s reviewer swears by this lightweight gel-cream, saying “I look and feel great. My insecurities about the wrinkles around my eyes are gone…And my results are just after two days and my bottle is still full. My new secret weapon. I look like I just got botox.”
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Harper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga's Grammys Ceremony Dress Was Designed by Her Little Sister

Lady Gaga tapped a designer close to her heart for the dress she wore to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony: her little sister!. The music and beauty mogul appeared at the glitzy affair in three different knockout gowns. For her first, Gaga graced the red carpet in a black silk column gown with a white train, custom-made by Giorgio Armani Privé. Later in the evening, she performed onstage in a Tiffany Blue Elie Saab dress. She ended the night wearing a sheer feathered capelet in a similar shade of blue, thanks to sister Natali Germanotta, who designs at the New York–based Topo Studio.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

I'm Shocked This Double Ponytail Messy Bun Hack Worked on My Fine Hair

My go-to hairstyles include 1) wearing it down or 2) a claw clip. My styling skills are mediocre at best so I rarely attempt to do anything more involved than that. However, the spike in updos on the red carpet at award shows as of late has me wanting to add more variety to my hair arsenal, and lucky for me, TikTok is loaded with styling hacks that even I feel competent enough to try, like this double ponytail messy bun hack.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

This Mousse Is the Secret to Volume For My Fine Hair

The IGK Big Time Volume and Thickening Mousse is a heat-activating styling product that makes hair look fuller. One editor put the product to the test on her fine hair. Read the full review on the volumizing mousse with photos here. Over the last year, I've embarked on a bit...
HAIR CARE
In Style

Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham Use This Moisturizer — and Supermodels Call It a "Secret Elixir"

As a New York City resident, it's tempting to think there's just something in the Los Angeles water that gives celebrities their million-dollar glow. Alas, it's quite literally millions of dollars to spend on aesthetic treatments and the best skincare money can buy, like the aptly named Augustinus Bader the Rich Cream — a pricey wonder-worker a slew of celebrities swear by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian’s Ripped Jeans Are Mostly Rips

Kim Kardashian just debuted a new outfit that's a clear throwback to Y2K fashion. On Instagram yesterday, the reality TV star and SKIMS mogul shared photos of her posing in extremely shredded jeans, with rips running down the entire length of her legs. The pants, courtesy of French designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s spring 2022 collection, also had lace-up details running down the sides and exposed pockets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

The 13 Best Plus-Size Loungewear Pieces Exude Pure Ease

Plus-size loungewear is a true wardrobe essential, and there's no sign of that changing anytime soon. Relaxed pieces like crew-neck sweaters and drawstring joggers are perfect over your sports bra on the way to a workout or for a chill night in. Now, with plenty of options on the market, it’s easier than ever to find unfussy loungewear pieces to style with your closet staples. Ahead, shop the best plus-size loungewear pieces from ThirdLove, Wray, Vince, and more that will keep you comfortable this spring.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy