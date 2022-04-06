ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Told Teresa Giudice She Wasn’t Allowed To Yell At Reunion Taping After Emergency Surgery

By Alex Darus
 1 day ago
No one explodes at a reunion quite like Teresa Giudice , that’s just a fact of life. Since Season 1 of Real Housewives of New Jersey , she’s taken on Danielle Staub , members of her own family, and anyone else who questions her loyalty. Hey, she’s the one who pushed Andy Cohen back into his chair before she was a certified Real Housewives OG. That takes some real meatballs, my friends.

We’re closing in on yet another RHONJ season that’s sure to be topped off with a messy reunion. Margaret Josephs will be on the receiving end of Tre’s rage since she wants to pop Tre’s love bubble . AKA Marge wants to expose Luis Ruelas and his sketchy past , but that won’t fly on the Tre show.

Newbie Traci Johnson will probably get some heat too, considering she had plenty of say about Tre’s bark . However, Daddy A ndy recently revealed that Tre has to take it easy this go around — it’s the doctor’s orders.

People reports that Tre was told by a doctor she is not allowed to yell at the reunion. Teresa recently had emergency surgery to get her appendix removed and has to rest to recover. She’s not allowed to engage in any reckless behavior, like pushing her boss, flipping a table, or screaming in anyone’s face. They should have asked Gia Giudice AKA Tre Jr. to fill in to convey her mom’s emotional outbursts.

Andy revealed Tre’s diagnosis via Instagram Stories, where he filmed himself talking to the RHONJ queen during the taping. Andy was pretty concerned that Tre would be able to follow through with keeping her voice down. “You’re typically someone who gets very fired up,” Andy said.

“No screaming today. You’re going to grab me if you need to scream,” Andy added, before complimenting Tre’s reunion look. I cannot wait to see if Tre actually follows through with this. Quiet and Miss Giudice just don’t mix. Luis probably had to continually help his lady totally zen out in order to make it through reunion day without ripping someone’s head off.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TRE WILL BE ABLE TO FILM THE ENTIRE RHONJ REUNION WITHOUT SCREAMING? ARE YOU SHOCKED TO HEAR THAT HER DOCTOR TOLD HER SHE ISN’T ALLOWED TO YELL?

Happy cat
19h ago

Doesn't require a psychic to know that she'll end up screaming and trying to over talk the others.

