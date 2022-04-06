ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Violent Gang Steals Over 3,500 Pounds of Cheese Worth $23,000 From Farm

By Nick Mordowanec
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first cheese heist in the Netherlands in a few years has left a bad taste in people's...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 32

web wizard
2d ago

the fort Knox of cheese is in Springfield Missouri. in a cave that holds millions of pounds of cheese.

Reply
6
Related
CBS New York

Police: 4 steal over $90,000 worth of bags from L.I. store

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. -- Four suspects were busted after police say they ripped off a high-end retail store on Long Island.Surveillance video shows them stealing more than $90,000 worth of Balenciaga bags from a store in East Hampton in March.Police say one of the suspects asked a store employee to check if they had a shoe in a particular size. When she went to retrieve the shoes, the other suspects rushed into the store.The four suspects from Newark, New Jersey, face grand larceny charges, and one person is still on the run.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
WCJB

Puppy worth $3,500 stolen from Marion County backyard

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff Deputies are looking for a puppy that was stolen from a person’s backyard. Deputies say this 6-month-old Olde English bulldog was taken from a backyard on SE 135th Avenue. They say the dog is worth $3,500. Deputies say the dog’s owner noticed...
MARION COUNTY, FL
thesource.com

Missing Russian Model Who Criticized Putin Found Dead In Suitcase

According to several confirmed reports, the Russian model who went missing after a video of her criticizing Putin went viral, has been found dead a year after her disappearance. Gretta Vedler put out a video criticizing the Russian leader, saying, “Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tree Hugger

Newborn Puppies Found Abandoned at a Dumpster

In a place people typically dump greasy pizza boxes, smelly trash, and broken TVs, someone left an old laundry basket, lined with a tattered fleece blanket. Inside were six mewling tiny puppies that had been abandoned just a few hours after being born. Fortunately, someone discovered the puppies before it...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farms#Dairy Products#Cheeses#Cheese Worth#Dutch#U S Cheese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
MotorBiscuit

Gas Thieves Have a New Way to Steal Your Gas

Yes, we’re back to the season of stealing gas because it has become so expensive. But in the past, it was as simple as flipping the gas door (or flipping the license plate down), twisting the cap, and siphoning the gas. Now, with locking gas doors, roll-over valves, and locking gas caps, it’s not so easy. Well, actually, it is easier now. Thieves are just punching a hole in the bottom of your tank, and let the games begin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
869K+
Followers
88K+
Post
796M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy