ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

In the April garden, make the most of this prime time for planting

By Nan Sterman
La Jolla
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is when our gardens display their best selves. Bulbs are blooming, annuals are showing off, native plants are lush and green, and summer’s vegetable seedlings promise future bounty. Gardens around you. Watch the hillsides. Native plants such as California lilac (Ceanothus), climbing penstemon (Keckiella cordifolia), bush poppy...

www.lajollalight.com

Comments / 1

Related
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
BobVila

25 Shade-Loving Plants for Where the Sun Don’t Shine

No, not every plant wants all sunshine, all the time. Many lovely, low-maintenance options exist for those miscellaneous low-light areas of your landscape. These 25 sensational shade plant species thrive without much light. 1. Hydrangeas. Though unfit for heavy shade, hydrangeas deliver bountiful blooms in spring and summer, with some...
GARDENING
purewow.com

Spring Gardening Alert: This Walk-In Greenhouse is $75 on Amazon

You know the old adage, "April showers bring May flowers," and depending on where you live, the showers can definitely be a bit too much for your garden. Keeping your flowers and herbs in a little walk-in greenhouse, like this one from Amazon, can help them thrive throughout the spring months and into summer. And right now, it's $15 off, making it more affordable than ever to create an all-seasons spot to hone your green thumb.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
KXAN

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
Channel 6000

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
GARDENING
yourerie

Best fertilizer for tomatoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re planning to grow tomatoes, you need to choose the right fertilizer for your soil or growing medium. You also need to consider the pH level and nutrient balance in the soil, as well as the formula used in the fertilizer. Once you’ve done this, you can help ensure your plants grow quickly and produce the best harvest possible. A top choice is Jobe’s Organic Heirloom Tomato and Vegetable Plant Food Fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Flowers And Plants#Garden Plants#Summer Garden#Native Plant#Gambelia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
KXAN

Easiest plants to grow in a home garden

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which plants are easiest to grow in a home garden?. There’s no doubt that planting a home garden is rewarding. Watching beautiful flowers bloom during the growing season and indulging in herbs, fruits and vegetables at harvest time are worth the efforts of cultivating plants. But even if you don’t necessarily have a green thumb, gardening enthusiasts have a wide choice of plants across different categories that require minimal effort to grow.
GARDENING
Daily Commercial

From the Extension: Using succulents in your landscape

In Florida, we are very lucky in that we can grow so many different plants in our landscapes. These landscapes may be inground beds, container gardens, wall gardens, and more!. More From the Extension:Give your tastebuds a trip around the world. Bearing fruit:Looking at blackberry production in Florida. One interesting...
FLORIDA STATE
thespruce.com

7 Upcoming Garden Trends Blooming This Spring and Summer

These will be all the rage this coming season, Bloomscape's gardening expert Lindsay Pangborn notes. "As people become more confident in their gardening skills, they are more willing to make the investment in a large statement plant," she comments. "As a bonus—these plants are typically easier to care for since they're well-established and their larger pot is more forgiving of an inconsistent watering routine." Bring on those tall orange trees!
GARDENING
Star News

It’s spring. It’s garden time. Get great starter plants at the market now!

Director, N.C. Cooperative Extension - New Hanover County Center and Arboretum. Poet, author and farmer Wendell Berry told the New Yorker magazine “A good farmer is one who brings competent knowledge, work wisdom, and a locally adapted agrarian culture to a particular farm that has been lovingly studied and learned over a number of years. We are not talking here about “job training” but rather about the lifelong education of an artist, the wisdom that come from unceasing attention and practice.”
WILMINGTON, NC
Voice of America

Help with Buying Young Garden Plants in the Spring

Many gardeners do not begin to grow their plants from seeds. Instead, they buy young plants, also called seedling or “starts.” These are plants that are grown in a nursery: a place where plants are grown and sold. Many gardeners buy seedlings in containers for their gardens. Most...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy