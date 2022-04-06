ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County Bans Official Travel To Texas And Florida

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jiiv_0f1QpQQZ00
Photo: Getty Images

Los Angeles County has banned all official travel to Texas and Florida following a Board of Supervisors vote on Tuesday (April 5).

According to ABC 7 , the ban was brought about due to highly-publicized policies directed at LGBTQ+ youth and families in Texas and Florida. The ban originally called for the suspension of all travel, but it was voted to "suspend all travel to the States of Texas and Florida for the conduct of County business unless the Chief Executive Officer determines that the failure to authorize such travel would seriously harm the County’s interests."

The motion from Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Hilda Solis comes after Texas and Florida both passed legislation in regards to the LGBTQ+ community. In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said gender-affirming treatments provided to transgender youth should be investigated as child abuse. Health providers in Texas have since suspended treatments.

This order "flies in the face of all that we know about best practices when it comes to supporting children and young adults to discover who they are and feel secure in their sense of self," Kuehl and Solis said. They added "Caregivers who support youth with affirming care should in no way be labeled as abusive. This order is discriminatory, harmful and just plain cruel.''

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education Bill, which is also known as the "Don't Say Gay" law . This bill restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, according to ABC 7.

This will "perpetuate a culture of bullying, secrecy, shame and fear. ... Schools should be spaces that foster open discussion, critical thinking, meaningful engagement and the safe exploration of ideas. The implementation of this bill would create an atmosphere that stifles such a culture and stifles learning itself," Kuehl and Solis wrote in the motion.

It was not made immediately clear what travel constitutes "official" travel and what specific areas officials will and won't be allowed to travel to in Texas and Florida.

Comments / 376

Tawnya Pearce
2d ago

Hey Cali you have enough problems. Don’t even be telling us how to run our state. Ppl are moving so fast from ur state to our 2 states that ur getting whiplash. And ur homeless crisis is so bad ur paying ppl to take them in. We just don’t want teachers talking to our k-3 about sexuality. We believe that’s a parents job.

Reply(20)
317
Richie Carrillo
3d ago

Texas and Florida are prob very happy about that. cali politicians have no room to talk about policy to any other state. they did a very good job of running the best state into the ground

Reply(3)
233
Gale Mac.
2d ago

First Step. 👍🏼 Now expand on that. Ban the residents of California from moving to Texas and Florida. We thank you in advance.

Reply(10)
274
Related
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
Florida Government
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
PennLive.com

‘A walking hate crime’: Texas AG Ken Paxton slammed after Twitter post misgendering Rachel Levine

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has come under fire after intentionally misgendering former Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine late this week, according to reports. Paxton made his transphobic remark on Twitter on Thursday after Levine, who coordinated the commonwealth’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic before being appointed...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Hilda Solis
Kiss 103.1 FM

Remember Amber Guyger? Highest Texas Court Has Bad News For Her

Amber Guyger the ex- Dallas Police Officer who went into the wrong apartment and killed an innocent man was unanimously found guilty by a jury back in October 2019. I must admit I was a little skeptical about the case initially because the jury considered Castle Doctrine allowing a person to use force, even deadly force, in the protection of a home, car, or other property if someone attempts to forcibly enter or remove and individual from their premises when determining the verdict.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Youth#Child Abuse#Board Of Supervisors#Abc 7#Lgbtq
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
844
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy