New York City, NY

To-go cocktails appear poised for a comeback, New York lawmakers say

By Jon Campbell
Gothamist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurants are on the verge of regaining the right to serve cocktails and other alcoholic beverages with to-go orders in New York, at least for the next few years. Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders are nearing agreement on a measure to allow cocktails to go as part of the state...

gothamist.com

Gothamist.com

Unlicensed marijuana dispensaries multiply in New York City despite warnings from state regulators

On a recent afternoon, a sales associate at Street Lawyer Services, a marijuana dispensary on the Lower East Side, scrolled through the shop’s inventory on a screen as Oliver, a return customer, looked on. Because of the store’s “gifting” model, he was technically there to purchase digital content such as a video or mixtape that just happened to come with a cannabis gift of his choice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

How state lawmakers want to make it cheaper to live in New York

Inflation has led to sharp increases in everyday goods — groceries and gas now cost a lot more. In New York, a high-cost state to begin with, pain from inflation and high gas prices can be felt even more. But as state lawmakers negotiate a state budget due at...
GAS PRICE
YourErie

Senator Laughlin continues push for cocktails-to-go

Local state Senator Dan Laughlin is behind an idea to make to-go drinks legal again across Pennsylvania. The idea is to help businesses who are still struggling from COVID-related debt. Things are looking up these days at area bars and restaurants, but looks can be deceiving. The harsh restrictions on hours and seating capacity during […]
ERIE, PA
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Gothamist.com

100 days in, Adams shows why he’s New York City’s “perfectly imperfect” mayor

He has made swagger a running theme of his mayoralty amid rising crime and a pandemic whose end is uncertain. He has railed about a dysfunctional city that fails its most vulnerable citizens while ordering a crackdown on homeless encampments and quality-of-life crimes. And he has professed a love for opinionated New Yorkers while bristling at criticism of his policies and hirings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Pa. Senators look to make cocktails-to-go permanent

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Bringing your favorite cocktail home with you from a bar or restaurant could soon be allowed again, and might also become permanent in Pennsylvania thanks to a proposal from two state Senators. Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, along with Sen. John Yudichak, introduced Senate Bill 1138 which would make cocktails-to-go permanent in Pennsylvania. According […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Q 105.7

There Is A New Text Message Scam Going Around New York

There is a new text scam going around New York and there are some things that you shouldn't do if you get this message. The text message scam is really simple. You get a text with a photo of a girl saying how you haven't talked in a while. If you respond saying that you don't know them, they respond back and try to strike up a conversation. After a while, they will try to get some personal information that they can use to steal your identity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

New York City, New Jersey poised to welcome Ukrainian refugees

NEW YORK - President Joe Biden announced Thursday the United States will welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, Thursday afternoon the governor of New Jersey and the mayor of New York City affirmed they are ready with resources to help. A furnished apartment on the Upper West Side is now a safe have for a woman who fled the war in Ukraine, and reunited with her daughter here. It was arranged by rental company June Homes, which renovates and furnishes apartments. Ukrainian-born founder Dan Mishin explains how he wants to help refugees. "We provide them with free housing for the first...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Carl Heastie
CBS Pittsburgh

Senators Aim To Permanently Legalize Cocktails To Go In Pennsylvania

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cocktails to go helped Pennsylvania restaurants stay afloat during the COVID crisis, and now, they could become a permanent fixture. On Friday, Sen. Daniel Laughlin (R-49) and John Yudichak (I-14) introduced SB 1138, which would allow bars and restaurants to permanently sell cocktails to go. In a statement, Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association President Tom Tyler thanked Laughlin and Yudichak for reviving the discussion, adding that the hospitality industry “continues to need assistance.” “While cocktails-to-go served as a lifeline during the COVID-19 emergency declaration, it also provided a way for family-owned establishments to expand their product offerings and increase customer convenience,” Tyler said in the statement. “Unfortunately, the end of the emergency declaration also meant the end to these products. This was a loss to both our industry and our patrons.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
NY1

New York lawmakers want to increase funding for local health departments

More money would be available to local health departments under budget proposals advanced by lawmakers in the Democratic-controlled state Legislature this week. The Assembly's budget plan matches funding levels proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, while the state Senate would add additional resources to county fringe rates and backs a restoration of funding to New York City's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#To Go#Alcoholic Beverages#Lawmakers#Casino#Food Drink#Senate#Democrat
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Guess what $1,500 a month can get you in Manhattan

Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where two electric yellow cabs are now cruisin' around. Here's what else is happening:. A new analysis by RentCafe found that $1,500 a month will get you 262 square feet in Manhattan, 808 square feet in Newark, and 1,600 square feet in Wichita, Kan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: 'cheerfully competent and inoffensive' beats to study to, courtesy of DJ/Goldman CEO David Solomon

Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where there's currently one lone electric NYPD car on patrol. Here's what else is happening:. Andy Marte, a 32-year-old former Republican who appeared to be a Pizzagate conspiracy supporter but was nonetheless appointed director of the Brooklyn Democratic Party a few months ago, has resigned. (The party declined to explain why.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Car-Free Earth Day is coming back in 2022

On Saturday, April 23rd, 100 streets across the five boroughs will go car-free to celebrate Earth Day (which falls the day before). This will be the fifth annual Car-Free Earth Day, bringing back the tradition that was started by Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriquez, back in 2016 when he was the council member leading the council's transportation committee.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

