Taylorville man arrested for sexual assault of child

ROSLINDALE (CBS) — The man shot and killed outside of a Roslindale gas station Friday night is being identified by his mentor as Dreshaun Johnson. Boston Police are still investigating the shooting that killed Johnson and seriously injured another man. Heather Powell chocked back tears remembering the boy she mentored at the Roslindale Community Center for a decade. “I still can’t imagine how this could happen to someone so loved,” said Powell. “Dre was a star. He didn’t deserve this to happen to him.” Powell says Johnson was in his early twenties. “Still trying to process what happened myself, and all the youth leaders...

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO