ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

988 Number Goes Live Nationwide for Suicide Prevention Hotline

By Eric Holdeman
Government Technology
 2 days ago

New to me, but old news to some is this article: “U.S. suicide hotline 988 is set to...

www.govtech.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Bill backs up new 988 suicide prevention line with funding

(WASHINGTON) -- In advance of the rollout of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's new three-digit number, legislators have announced a bill to help fund its implementation. The bill includes federal funding and guidance for states and localities preparing for the July launch, including mental health block grants and $100 million...
HOMELESS
KFOR

Oklahoma Senate approves bill adding suicide prevention resources to school IDs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Senate gave its approval to a bill that would require Oklahoma school districts and charter schools that issue student identification cards to 7th-12th grade students to print on either side of the card the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988, with the option of also adding the Crisis Text Line to be printed on the card, as well. It would also require Oklahoma higher education institutions with student IDs to print the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number, the Crisis Text Line and the campus police or security phone number on the ID cards.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Hotline
WWLP

DoD establishes suicide prevention and response committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The Department of Defense is working to enhance suicide prevention in the military. On March 22, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced the establishment of the Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee. According to the DoD, the Committee will review suicide prevention and response activities, as well […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Army Times

An independent commission will review the military’s suicide prevention efforts

Despite more than a decade’s worth of effort to prevent suicides among service members, the numbers continue to rise, including a 16-percent jump during 2020. To get a better idea of the scope of the issue, Congress mandated an independent review commission in the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act and, on Tuesday, the Pentagon announced it would begin getting it off the ground.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Kansas Reflector

Fighting anti-trans legislation is suicide prevention

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Lazarus Nance Letcher (they/them) is a Ph.D. candidate in American Studies at UNM and a musician. I’m trans. This year I turn 30, and my teenage […] The post Fighting anti-trans legislation is suicide prevention appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
POLITICS
WRAL

Preventing military suicides requires support, awareness

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Preventing military suicides requires support, awareness. Craig Bryan, the director of the suicide prevention program at Ohio State University discusses the stresses that military members...
MILITARY
Slate

The New Mental Health Crisis Hotline Could Save Lives—and Cost Them

This article is adapted from an episode of Tradeoffs, a health care policy podcast. It’s the first of several episodes Tradeoffs is doing on the rollout of 988, the new mental health emergency hotline coming this summer. Over the course of a year, Tradeoffs will be chronicling the debut of 988, checking in with national experts, and closely following the journeys of two local crisis care organizations, and State of Mind will be publishing adapted versions of the episodes. Subscribe to Tradeoffs here.
MENTAL HEALTH
youthtoday.org

Georgia lawmakers push for suicide prevention efforts in schools

Some school counselors and lawmakers are concerned about Georgia children’s mental health, citing a recent rise in deaths by suicide. Jacob Dreiling, a mental health counselor in the Decatur public school system, said he has noticed an increase in suicidal thoughts among the students he sees. “I’m doing suicide...
GEORGIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: The need for suicide prevention programs in schools

March is National Social Worker Month, and Mental Health Awareness Month closely follows it in May. As a prospective social worker, I want to draw attention to suicide prevention in the school setting. Suicide can be a risk for all people regardless of age, gender or ethnicity. Suicidal ideation comes when a person contemplates, wishes for, or is preoccupied with death and dying. Efforts to reduce the suicide rates among children and young adults are cost-effective and necessary to limit the tragic toll that suicide can have on individuals, families and society as a whole.
MENTAL HEALTH
Government Technology

New Jersey Introduces Portal to Defend Against Disinformation

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP) has launched a portal to help residents detect disinformation, the agency announced today. The deliberate spread and production of untrue, deceptive content is increasingly being seen as a safety threat, and has the attention of the state counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and emergency preparedness agency.
POLITICS
Government Technology

Ed-Tech Companies Partner Up to Tackle Student Mental Health

There are widespread concerns regarding the well-being of students after months or years of relative isolation and disruption in the form of remote learning. Nonprofits have created tools to address the mental health crisis. Psychologists have voiced their concerns, and educators have seen a dip in morale. Ed-tech companies also recognize the need, with four companies announcing partnerships to meet the problem in the past two weeks.
MENTAL HEALTH
Government Technology

Vernier Announces New Online Platform for STEM Literacy

There has been a strong push of late to infuse more science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning into schools across the country, and at all levels. Some school districts, like Modesto City Schools in California, are setting up new buildings and workspaces for K-6 students. Delaware’s Department of Education recently partnered with Discovery Education and DuPont to give K-12 teachers more STEM-focused digital resources. Now Vernier Software & Technology, an Oregon-based ed-tech company that develops STEM books and equipment for teachers worldwide, has developed a web-based platform for high school classrooms.
EDUCATION
Government Technology

Hexagon Software Allows Diversion of 911 Calls to Nurses

As public safety agencies work to upgrade their emergency dispatch systems, Hexagon, a computer-aided dispatch technology provider, is offering a way to better discern the severity of calls — which in turn could relieve burdens and costs for first responders. The Sweden-based firm says Nurse Navigator — basically, a...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy