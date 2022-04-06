988 Number Goes Live Nationwide for Suicide Prevention Hotline

There has been a strong push of late to infuse more science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning into schools across the country, and at all levels. Some school districts, like Modesto City Schools in California, are setting up new buildings and workspaces for K-6 students. Delaware’s Department of Education recently partnered with Discovery Education and DuPont to give K-12 teachers more STEM-focused digital resources. Now Vernier Software & Technology, an Oregon-based ed-tech company that develops STEM books and equipment for teachers worldwide, has developed a web-based platform for high school classrooms.
