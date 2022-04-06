ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fire Burning At Troutdale Substation

KXL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroutdale, ORE. — Fire crews are fighting a fire at a Bonneville Power Administration substation near the Fed Ex building...

www.kxl.com

WLNS

‘Liz’s Alteration’s & Gifts’ burns in fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— This morning around 4:00 a.m. a structure fire erupted at Liz’s Alteration’s & Gifts. The Lansing Fire Department responded to the situation on East Michigan Avenue. Our 6 News Crew was at the scene this morning and said the fire burned for a few hours. Flames were seen coming from the roof […]
LANSING, MI
WTOK-TV

Fire burns through roof of Meridian home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department responded to a home on Poplar Springs Drive as a fire burned through the roof Friday morning at around 5:30 a.m. Flames were coming from the basement to the roof of the home. The house was occupied at the time of the...
MERIDIAN, MS
9NEWS

Fire burns food truck warehouse in Denver

DENVER — Fire crews put out a fire at a warehouse that housed food trucks on Saturday, the Denver Fire Department said. The call came in at 1:24 p.m. of a fire at 4295 Inca St., north of downtown Denver. The fire department got the fire under control "pretty...
DENVER, CO
KOLD-TV

Fire burning near Touchstone Trail, I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters are at the scene of a fire near Interstate 10 in Cochise County. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is burning off of Touchstone Trail in Dragoon. Winds are picking up, authorities said. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXL

Abducted Washington Girl Found

PORTLAND, Ore.– A 3-year-old in Washington state has been found safe after being abducted when someone stole her mother’s car with the girl inside. An Amber Alert was issued earlier on Monday. Police are investigating.
PORTLAND, OR
PennLive.com

Oregon State Police trooper kills himself while on duty, shocking small town

An Oregon trooper with 17 years on the state police force was found dead in his patrol car Tuesday after authorities say he killed himself while on duty. The suicide of Sgt. Marcus J. McDowell, who was discovered in the driveway of his home in Joseph with a single gunshot wound to the head, has left the entire agency “grief stricken,” state police said in an announcement Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Scrubs Magazine

Surgeon Found “Partially Buried” After Vanishing on a Hike

Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was last seen on March 30 after she failed to return from a hike near the Potato River Falls area, around 280 miles away from her home in Middleton, WI. According...
MIDDLETON, WI
KXL

Man Found Dead Inside Car At Lynnwood Park

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) – Lynnwood police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot at Daleway Park. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and multiple people seen fleeing the area at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a dead man inside...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to burning house

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to 1114 Bloomfield Road on call of a fire. Smoke and fire were spotted coming from the house. After 45 minutes, the fire was extinguished. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received assistance from fire departments in Jackson, Fruitland,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Man ‘sucker punches’ officer in the head at Utah airport, police say

A passerby punched a police officer in the face at Salt Lake International Airport for no apparent reason, Utah authorities told news sources. Two officers were walking at the airport Saturday, March 12, when another man came up behind them and punched one in the side of the face, Salt Lake City police told the Gephardt Daily.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Idaho Activist Ammon Bundy Arrested for Trespassing in Child Welfare Dispute

(Reuters) - Right-wing activist and Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy was arrested on Saturday on a trespassing charge for refusing to leave a hospital where an infant was taken into protective custody from his parents in a child-welfare case, police said. Bundy's campaign said on Twitter that he had gone...
IDAHO STATE
KXL

Suspects Wanted For Shooting Kids In Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Two kids playing outside were shot with a BB or airsoft-type gun fired from the sunroof of a passing vehicle on Sunday afternoon. Somebody shot them on Southeast Park Street between Wood Avenue and Home Avenue around 3:15pm. Their injuries are said to be minor. The...
MILWAUKIE, OR

