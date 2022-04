SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young woman in Shreveport is making her school and family proud. She’s top in her class and stays busy with sports. Amari Anderson Batts is an eighth-grader at Linwood Public Charter School. Scoring the highest on LEAP tests and taking advanced classes. Her principal said she’s so good in school that they made her into a student helper where she’s pulled out of class to help teachers with younger students.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO