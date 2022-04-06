ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Domestic flight prices up 40 percent since beginning of year

By Natalie Prieb, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUyTH_0f1QmNdJ00

( The Hill ) — Domestic flight prices have increased 40 percent since the beginning of 2022 and are expected to rise an additional 10 percent next month.

Flight booking website Hopper said the price of a domestic round trip is averaging $330, a 7 percent jump above 2019 costs. International round trips are currently averaging $810, a 25 percent increase from the start of the year.

JetBlue bids $3.6 billion for Spirit Airlines, putting Frontier merger up in the air

The combination of high demand and rising fuel costs is largely driving the price hike for flights.

“A tremendous amount of demand [is] from travelers who have not been able to travel the last two spring and summer seasons,” Haley Berg, an economist at Hopper, told ABC News . “And the second factor is jet fuel. Jet fuel prices are also up 40% since the beginning of the year and up 75% since this time last year. Demand and higher jet fuel prices together are really driving overall domestic airfare up.”

Delta Air Lines, United and Southwest Airlines all announced last month that they would raise prices to cover the increase in fuel costs, with Delta saying it was looking at a 10 percent jump in airfare.

“We’ve not seen a stronger demand … in my career,” Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said.

The news comes after President Joe Biden placed a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports last month as part of his administration’s response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Fatal Oklaunion wreck victim identified

OKLAUNION (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim of the fatal Oklaunion wreck that happened on April 4 has been identified by DPS. Keith Agustus Francis, 28, was killed Monday in the major wreck involving a semi-truck and a car around 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 287 near Oklaunion. According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing […]
OKLAUNION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Texoma's Homepage

21-year-old shot dead in Burkburnett

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials are investigating a manslaughter that happened Wednesday morning in Burkburnett. Fred Tillman, Director of Public Safety with Burkburnett Police said around 1 a.m. police were called to a home for possible gunshots. When they arrived to the scene they found a 21-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound. The name of […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
MarketRealist

With Prices Rising 7.9 Percent in a Year, Is Inflation Here to Stay?

Inflation was a major concern even before Russia invaded Ukraine, but new data is showing how the geopolitical turmoil is exacerbating the issue and shifting inflation predictions for 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for February 2022 — which includes the start of the...
BUSINESS
Texoma's Homepage

Texas doctor scheduled for sentencing in health fraud case

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A doctor convicted of falsely diagnosing patients with diseases to increase his revenue will soon be sentenced for his crimes. A U.S. District Court judge scheduled the sentencing for Jorge Zamora-Quezada, 65, for May 18. In January 2020, Zamora-Quezada, a South Texas rheumatologist, was found guilty of seven counts of […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Domestic Flight#Spirit Airlines#Delta Air Lines#Frontier#Abc News#United#Southwest Airlines#Russian
Texoma's Homepage

Man in Texas arrested after attacking pet husky with an axe

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man who is accused of attacking his pet husky with an axe during a “psychotic episode.” According to Hidalgo County Public Records, John Mark Duffey II was arrested on charges of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, a third-degree felony. The probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Duffey […]
MISSION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls man charged in burglary, arson; victim reacts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man authorities believe burglarized and set fire to several apartments in Wichita Falls is being held on bonds totaling $300,000. 31-year-old David Wayne Cannon so far faces two felony charges, but police said more charges could follow. Sergeant John Spragins with the Property Crimes Unit said while Cannon admitted to […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texas lawmakers meet with woman facing execution

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) — A group of bipartisan Texas lawmakers visited a death row inmate whose execution they are trying to stop amid doubt about whether she fatally beat her two-year-old daughter. State Reps. Jeff Leach and Joe Moody on Wednesday led a group of lawmakers to the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, where […]
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Starr County woman arrested for “self-induced abortion”

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been charged with murder after authorities say she performed a “self-induced abortion.” Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested on Thursday by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder. According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, Herrera was arrested after it was learned she “intentionally and knowingly cause […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy