‘Crushing news’ – Masters fans lament lost concessions item

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Plenty of spectators at the Masters are just as excited about Augusta’s concessions as they are about the golf tournament itself. But this year’s menu is missing one longtime favorite — and fans are freaking out.

“The real story of the #Masters2022 is — no Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches,” wrote on fan on Twitter. “Why even go?”

The Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich, a staple of the Masters’ concessions menu for around a decade, had developed a loyal following over the years. The $2 treat had once even inspired Adidas to create a limited-edition golf shoe with “a sugar cookie-like colorway” on the sole, specifically for die-hard fans of the dessert item.

But, alas, there will be no ice cream sandwiches available for 2022’s Masters attendees at Augusta National. Golf Magazine reported earlier this week that employees at the club’s concessions stands were citing “supply-chain issues” as the cause. The outlet was unable to confirm which of the treat’s components was at the center of the snag.

Fans were nonetheless shocked at the news, with “quite a lot” inquiring as to the whereabouts of the sandwich during pre-tournament events, The Augusta Chronicle reported. On Twitter, users described the lack of ice cream treats as “awful” and “crushing news,” and another questioned the so-called supply-chain issue.

“Don’t blame it on a ‘supply chain’ issue when the fruit is grown in your backyard and you’ve had a year to place your order,” wrote one user.

“It is cruel that maybe the only day I will ever have tickets to the Masters there’s a 100% chance of rain with hail & tornados AND the year peach ice cream sandwiches are off the board due to supply chain issues,” someone else commented.

“I’m surprised there aren’t riots, tbh,” yet another fan remarked.

Pimento cheese sandwiches — perhaps the most popular signature offering at Augusta National — are still on the menu. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Other changes to the Masters’ food menu in 2022 largely concerned the prices of the items, which still remain relatively low for a sporting event. Perhaps the menu’s most famous item — the pimento cheese sandwich — is still on the menu, though. And that’s good enough at least a few foodies.

“Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches are too young to be ‘the’ food attraction,” according to one Twitter user, who said she much prefers the pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches, both of which remain on the 2022 menu at only $1.50 apiece.

