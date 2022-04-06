Flood Watch issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Harris, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Butts; Crawford; Henry; Jasper; Jones; Lamar; Monroe; Newton; Pike; Spalding; Talbot; Taylor; Upson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Spalding, Pike, Monroe, Upson, Butts, northwestern Jones, southern Newton, Henry, northwestern Crawford, western Jasper, northeastern Talbot, northeastern Taylor and Lamar Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1115 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Lovejoy to near Williamson to Pleasant Hill, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Griffin, McDonough, Thomaston, Barnesville, Jackson, Forsyth, Monticello, Zebulon, Roberta, Stockbridge, Hampton, Lovejoy, Locust Grove, Newborn, Flovilla, Milner, Mansfield, Woodland, Jenkinsburg and Yatesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0