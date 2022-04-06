ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, GA

Flood Watch issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Harris, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Talbot by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Crawford; Harris; Jones; Lamar; Monroe; Talbot; Taylor; Twiggs; Upson; Washington; Wilkinson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Autauga, Baldwin, Bibb, Blount, Butler, Chilton, Conecuh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Baldwin; Bibb; Blount; Butler; Chilton; Conecuh; Cullman; Dallas; Escambia; Jefferson; Limestone; Lowndes; Mobile; Monroe; Morgan; Perry; Shelby; St. Clair; Wilcox TORNADO WATCH 63 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BALDWIN BIBB BLOUNT BUTLER CHILTON CONECUH CULLMAN DALLAS ESCAMBIA JEFFERSON LIMESTONE LOWNDES MOBILE MONROE MORGAN PERRY SHELBY ST. CLAIR WILCOX
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baldwin, Clarke, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baldwin; Clarke; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama North central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Clarke County in southwestern Alabama * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles northeast of Calvert, or 19 miles south of Jackson, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Monroe, north central Baldwin and southeastern Clarke Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Clarke, Covington, Forrest, Greene, Jones, Lamar, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Covington; Forrest; Greene; Jones; Lamar; Marion; Perry; Stone; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 64 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CLARKE COVINGTON FORREST GREENE HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON JONES LAMAR MARION PEARL RIVER PERRY STONE WALTHALL WAYNE
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Butler, Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin; Butler; Mobile FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Butler, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe and Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Baldwin, Clarke and Mobile. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 916 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Saraland, Monroeville, Satsuma, Creola, Frisco City, Grove Hill, Stockton, McCullough, Peterman, Axis, Uriah, Whatley, Excel, Beatrice, Vredenburgh, Repton, Pine Apple, Poarch Creek Reservation, I65 And AL 225 and I65 And AL 158. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crawford, GA
City
Monroe, GA
County
Talbot County, GA
City
Oglethorpe, GA
County
Bibb County, GA
County
Monroe County, GA
City
Baldwin, GA
City
Washington, GA
County
Washington County, GA
City
Macon, GA
City
Morgan, GA
County
Wilkinson County, GA
State
Washington State
County
Harris County, GA
City
Pulaski, GA
County
Jones County, GA
County
Twiggs County, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Taylor County, GA
County
Crawford County, GA
County
Lamar County, GA
County
Baldwin County, GA
County
Upson County, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butts, Crawford, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Butts; Crawford; Henry; Jasper; Jones; Lamar; Monroe; Newton; Pike; Spalding; Talbot; Taylor; Upson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Spalding, Pike, Monroe, Upson, Butts, northwestern Jones, southern Newton, Henry, northwestern Crawford, western Jasper, northeastern Talbot, northeastern Taylor and Lamar Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1115 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Lovejoy to near Williamson to Pleasant Hill, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Griffin, McDonough, Thomaston, Barnesville, Jackson, Forsyth, Monticello, Zebulon, Roberta, Stockbridge, Hampton, Lovejoy, Locust Grove, Newborn, Flovilla, Milner, Mansfield, Woodland, Jenkinsburg and Yatesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bibb; Blount; Chilton; Dallas; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Marengo; Perry; Pickens; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Marengo, Marion, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall, and streams and creeks are swollen. A strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall. Forecast rainfall totals are in the 1-3 inch range in the watch area, and any localized heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BIBB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Georgia#Southeast Georgia#Extreme Weather#Wilkinson Flood Watch#Crisp#Dodge#Jasper Jones
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Monroe; Tallahatchie; Yalobusha FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Phillips. In North Mississippi, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bibb, Crawford, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 09:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Crawford; Monroe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BIBB SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Delta, Hopkins, Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delta; Hopkins; Lamar THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 54 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS DELTA HOPKINS LAMAR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF COOPER, PARIS, AND SULPHUR SPRINGS.
DELTA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:25:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following river at the following location in Indiana White River at Petersburg. The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following rivers and locations in Indiana...Illinois White River at Hazleton. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at Petersburg and Hazleton. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to be prolonged by the upcoming rainfall, extending the end time to Monday afternoon. Flooding on the White River is not expected to impacted to the degree the Wabash will be by the upcoming precipitation, keeping the end date on Thursday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until late Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet Friday, April 8. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Harris, Waller by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Harris; Waller FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Harris, Grimes, Houston, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty, Trinity, Walker and Waller. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. If you are on the road overnight please be on the lookout for flooded roadways and do not attempt to cross any flooded roads that you encounter. It is very difficult to judge the depth of the water at night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will slowly move through the watch area bringing a band of showers and thunderstorms...some with locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be possible. With this slow moving cold front will come the possibility of 2 to 4 inches of rain in some localized areas with isolated higher amounts. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Baldwin, Butler, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Butler; Conecuh; Escambia; Mobile; Monroe; Wilcox TORNADO WATCH 63 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA BUTLER CONECUH ESCAMBIA MONROE WILCOX IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA BALDWIN MOBILE IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHWEST FLORIDA ESCAMBIA IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI GEORGE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATMORE, BAY MINETTE, BELLVIEW, BRENT, BREWTON, CAMDEN, DAPHNE, ENSLEY, EVERGREEN, FERRY PASS, FLOMATON, GREENVILLE, GULF SHORES, HOMEWOOD, LUCEDALE, MOBILE, MONROEVILLE, MYRTLE GROVE, PENSACOLA, PINE HILL, PRICHARD, SARALAND, AND TILLMANS CORNER.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Monroe; Wilcox The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Alabama River Near Claiborne Dam affecting Clarke, Wilcox and Monroe Counties. For the Alabama River...including Millers Ferry Dam, Claiborne Dam Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Alabama River Near Claiborne Dam. * WHEN...Until late Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 43.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 42.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Jones The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tallahala Creek At Laurel affecting Jones County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tallahala Creek At Laurel. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Agricultural and lowland flooding is becoming more widespread along and near the creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Saturday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.3 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Tallahala Creek Laurel 13.0 13.7 Sat 7 pm CDT 12.6 11.1 9.4
JONES COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lonoke, Monroe, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lonoke; Monroe; Prairie FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas and eastern Arkansas, including the following counties, in central Arkansas, Lonoke and Prairie. In eastern Arkansas, Monroe and Woodruff. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Harris, Southern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Harris; Southern Liberty FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Harris, Grimes, Houston, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty, Trinity, Walker and Waller. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. If you are on the road for your morning commute please be on the lookout for flooded roadways and do not attempt to cross any flooded roads that you encounter. It is very difficult to judge the depth of the water at night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will continue to move through the watch area bringing a band of showers and thunderstorms...some with locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be possible. With this slow moving cold front will come the possibility of 2 to 4 inches of rain in some localized areas with isolated higher amounts. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy