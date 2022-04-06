ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista County, IA

Two Men Going to Jail In Separate Theft/Burglary Cases

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorm Lake, IA (KICD)– Two Northwest Iowa men are going to jail for theft related charges in separate Buena Vista County cases. The first sentence was handed down last week by District Court Judge Carl Petersen against 34-year-old Ethan Juelfs of Galva who had pled guilty to second degree theft. He...

KIMT

2nd person arrested for selling heroin/fentanyl mix in northern Iowa

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A second person has been arrested in north Iowa in connection to selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Dunigan, 32, is being held on $30,000 bond on controlled substance violation charges. Authorities said Dunigan and Alyssa Hudson sold the mix to a...
IOWA STATE
WILX-TV

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WACO, TX
