What are the Boston Celtics favorite living ALL-TIME rappers?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

The NBA and hip hop have gone together like a hand does with gloves since long before THE Glove was suiting up for the Boston Celtics. A great many NBA players have long been avid fans of rap music, including many of the current players on the Celtics’ roster.

But who are the favorites of the favorite team of most of you reading this article that have not moved on to the great beyond? Given the only way to find out would be to ask them, one would have to have the sort of access to make such a thing possible, and exactly such a confluence of topical curiosity and clout came to bear on Boston via the hosts of the ESPN “Jalen and Jacoby” show recently.

Eponymous hosts Jalen Rose and David Jacoby polled several players from the team on who they most liked among living contemporary and historic hip hop artists, and received quite a range of replies.

Check out the video linked above to see for yourself which rappers are held in the highest regard by today’s Celtics players.

