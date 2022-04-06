Celtics 'are looking forward to having (Timelord) back sooner than later,' says head coach Ime Udoka

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Boston Celtics look to be finding their footing again without starting center Robert Williams III, who is out healing from a meniscus injury and subsequent surgery. However, their ceiling as a legitimate title contender is almost certainly going to be tied to his health — and maybe even the timing of his return depending on which teams Boston draws.

After shootaround on Wednesday, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared positive news about Timelord’s rehabilitation: It is going well enough that an earlier than expected return was still on the table, even if they were preparing for a later one as a team.

“Immediately, he pretty much started the mobility, flexibility standpoint,” began Udoka, “and then weight-bearing and different exercises as far as that.”

“But … (his rehabilitation) will ramp up pretty quickly,” added the Celtics coach.

“We left (Timelord and the medical staff) in Boston to expedite the process even though he could have done it here. He’s a guy that’s locked in with the (medical staff), and so it was better to leave them back there and get the process rolling as soon as possible.”

“But like I said, he’s in good spirits (for) his first surgery — he’s attacking it with the right mindset, and we are looking forward to having him back sooner than later,” related Udoka.

“We haven’t looked at him being here for the first round, honestly,” continued Udoka. “A 4-to-6 week time frame is what it is, and everybody reacts differently to surgeries.”

“But if possible, we haven’t really ruled him out … if he’s ready, but we’re going in with the mindset that he won’t be there for the first round.”

Even the possibility of Timelord being able to return in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs would be a massive boost to the Celtics’ playoff aspirations, as there is no guarantee of who they will draw in the first round even now.

But whatever happens, expect the team to put Williams’ long-term health ahead of short-term playoff win potential.

