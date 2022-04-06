ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics 'are looking forward to having (Timelord) back sooner than later,' says head coach Ime Udoka

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCubQ_0f1Qkznz00
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Boston Celtics look to be finding their footing again without starting center Robert Williams III, who is out healing from a meniscus injury and subsequent surgery. However, their ceiling as a legitimate title contender is almost certainly going to be tied to his health — and maybe even the timing of his return depending on which teams Boston draws.

After shootaround on Wednesday, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared positive news about Timelord’s rehabilitation: It is going well enough that an earlier than expected return was still on the table, even if they were preparing for a later one as a team.

“Immediately, he pretty much started the mobility, flexibility standpoint,” began Udoka, “and then weight-bearing and different exercises as far as that.”

“But … (his rehabilitation) will ramp up pretty quickly,” added the Celtics coach.

“We left (Timelord and the medical staff) in Boston to expedite the process even though he could have done it here. He’s a guy that’s locked in with the (medical staff), and so it was better to leave them back there and get the process rolling as soon as possible.”

“But like I said, he’s in good spirits (for) his first surgery — he’s attacking it with the right mindset, and we are looking forward to having him back sooner than later,” related Udoka.

“We haven’t looked at him being here for the first round, honestly,” continued Udoka. “A 4-to-6 week time frame is what it is, and everybody reacts differently to surgeries.”

“But if possible, we haven’t really ruled him out … if he’s ready, but we’re going in with the mindset that he won’t be there for the first round.”

Even the possibility of Timelord being able to return in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs would be a massive boost to the Celtics’ playoff aspirations, as there is no guarantee of who they will draw in the first round even now.

But whatever happens, expect the team to put Williams’ long-term health ahead of short-term playoff win potential.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Celtics seeding watch: How should C's handle final two games?

It's "Choose Your Own Adventure" time for the Boston Celtics. After thrashing the Bulls 117-94 in Chicago, the Celtics (50-30) own sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference with two games remaining. They're 0.5 games ahead of both the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers -- and they'll face the Bucks in Milwaukee on Thursday night.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Says LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Anthony Davis Will Play In Lakers Final Home Game: “We Do Realize It’s Fan Appreciation Day. We’re Going To Make Sure They Feel Appreciated.”

The 2021-22 NBA season has been beyond disappointing for the Los Angeles Lakers. They were considered one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Championship before the season began. But with the playoffs right around the corner, the Purple & Gold have officially been eliminated from the race. Even...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ime Udoka
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown's Recent Play Adds Validity to Celtics Championship Odds

The Boston Celtics turned their season around in an instant, relying on their defense to start putting wins on the board. A few weeks ago, I wrote about how Jayson Tatum’s offensive leap was making the Celtics a dark horse to win the championship. I wasn’t ready to crown the Celtics as the team to beat because offensively, it seemed like Tatum was doing most of the heavy lifting alone.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

How to Watch Celtics at Bulls on Wednesday Night

Still in the hunt for the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics face a tough task ahead of them in the Chicago Bulls, who recently clinched a playoff spot for the first-time since 2017. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Bulls Game

The top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Bulls game feature Boston's ball movement carving up Chicago's defense, Marcus Smart's dime to Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum's smooth finish over Nikola Vucevic. Also, there's Smart's three to beat the shot clock buzzer and Brown showing off his handles to a former teammate.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Time to pause and appreciate how far Celtics have come

Seedings sweet spots and possible first-round matchups will dominate the conversation around the Boston Celtics for the next few days while the team puts a bow on the 2021-22 regular season. But before we look forward, let's take a moment to look back. Ninety days ago, the Celtics were 18-21....
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Robert Williams#The Boston Celtics
NBC Sports

Tatum, Horford won't play vs. Bucks as Celtics jockey for seeding

The Boston Celtics are back in action Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks in their second-to-last game of the 2021-22 regular season. After beating the Chicago Bulls by 23 points on Wednesday night, the Celtics will roll out a different lineup in Milwaukee versus the Bucks. The Celtics announced Thursday...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After Friday’s LeBron James News

LeBron James’ 2021-22 season is over. On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that James will miss their final two games because of an ankle sprain. “LeBron James’ left ankle was recently reevaluated by Lakers medical staff, and it was determined that due to the ankle sprain James suffered in a game on March 27th, he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery,” the team said in an official release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Ime Udoka brings perspective on Celtics' 50th win of season

What does winning 50 games in a season mean for Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka?. After the team's turbulent start to the season, including an 18-21 record and 11th place ranking in the Eastern Conference in early January, it does mean something. But after securing win No. 50 against the...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Celtics Reach 50-Win Mark; Here’s Why Ime Udoka Is, And Isn’t, Surprised

The Boston Celtics didn’t surprise Ime Udoka by winning 50 games in 2021-22, but he never foresaw how they went about doing it. After the Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday to improve their record to 50-30, the C’s head coach told reporters he’s unsurprised Boston reached the 50-win mark. After all, the Celtics’ roster contained enough talent to field a winning team coming into the season.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did LeBron James jinx himself with an April Fools Day joke?

Remember when everyone laughed at, and not with, LeBron James for a lame April Fools Day joke that fooled absolutely no one?. Last Friday afternoon, James tweeted that he was officially out for the season after missing two straight games with an ankle injury. The Los Angeles Lakers were already trending towards missing the playoffs — which became official Tuesday — so it might’ve been believable if not for one thing: it was April 1. Everyone’s antennas were already prepared for this type of stuff, so nobody believed him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA April 8 breakdown

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews three of the NBA’s nine-game betting slate for Friday, April 8. Detroit Pistons +5.5 (-108) Chicago Bulls -2.5 (-115) Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around Friday’s top games and NBA betting...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy