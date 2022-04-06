ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart opens up on pushing Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, shifting the season's energy

By Justin Quinn
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdtH0_0f1Qkaz400
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

At the time, it seemed like a disaster, but could the press conference in which a frustrated Marcus Smart called out his team for not letting him play the point guard role he had been promised — and more notable, his criticisms of star teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for not trusting their fellow Boston Celtics more on offense — be the turning point of the team’s 2021-22 season?

The Flower Mound native recently got together with NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg to talk about that flashbulb moment before the Celtics managed to shift the energy of their season in a massive way, discussing his role and his teammates in making such a poor start become such an amazing regular season.

After one of the most amazing turnarounds in modern NBA history, there was plenty to talk about between the two in the exclusive interview.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear the exchange in full.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

