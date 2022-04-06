Rihanna unlocks 'new levels' of love

Rihanna has shared some insight into what kind of mother she will be, revealing that she is willing to go to great lengths, not least flip over restaurant tables, to protect her child.In a new interview with Elle, the singer – who is currently expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky – said she feels inspired by the mothers of the Real Housewives franchise. “Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me,” the Fenty Beauty founder said.But...

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO