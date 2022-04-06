MyConnectSolutions Adds Remote Patient Intake and Registration Capabilities to its MedConnect Platform

AI is a phrase thrown about a lot nowadays, maybe a little too much. But do you even know what it means, or even that AI defying humans isn’t what we should be worrying about? What does AI even stand for? According to [Cambridge dictionary] AI ***“is the study of how to make computers that have some of the qualities of the human mind” – basically giving the computer the ability to think, creepy, I know. And that’s just one common common use of AI that people don't even realise has been integrated into their everyday life.

