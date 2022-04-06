MyConnectSolutions Adds Remote Patient Intake and Registration Capabilities to its MedConnect Platform
Powered by Yosi Health, MyConnectSolutions helps Community Health Centers create the waiting room of the future with remote scheduling, registration and paperless patient onboarding. SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyConnectSolutions, a healthcare information technology (HIT) company, announced a partnership with Yosi Health, a provider of digital...www.ontownmedia.com
