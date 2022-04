Everyone needs a little help every now and then. Today, we speak with Tex Ellis, with Annapolis-based Changing Patterns Psychotherapy. I had a list of potential topics to discuss when we sat down, but before I knew it, we were covering all sorts of other ground. I guess that is the job of a good psychotherapist. From his military background to trucking to therapy. Tex taps into his wealth of life experiences and combines it with the training received to help people manage the stresses and issues in their lives.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO