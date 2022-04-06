ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fidelis Pharmaceuticals Announces Name Change to Reflect Corporate Focus

By Fidelis Animal Health, Inc.
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fidelis Animal Health, Inc. is the new name of Fidelis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., under which it will be developing and commercializing products that utilize its proprietary extended-release technology as well as seeking to expand into other animal welfare solutions. NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Pharmaceuticals...

