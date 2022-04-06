Fidelis Pharmaceuticals Announces Name Change to Reflect Corporate Focus

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Playstudios class action lawsuit seeks to represent investors who: (1) purchased Playstudios, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS; MYPSW) securities between June 22, 2021 and March 1, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), including, but not limited to, those who purchased or acquired Playstudios securities pursuant to the offering of the private investment in public equity ("PIPE" offering); (2) held common stock of Acies Acquisition Corp. as of May 25, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Acies' June 16, 2021 special meeting who exchanged their shares of Acies stock for shares of Playstudios stock pursuant to the merger of Acies and Old Playstudios (defined below); and (3) purchased or otherwise acquired Playstudios common stock pursuant to or traceable to Acies' Registration Statement and Proxy Statement issued in connection with the June 2021 merger. Investors have until June 6, 2022 to seek appointment in the Playstudios class action lawsuit. Commenced on April 5, 2022, the Playstudios class action lawsuit – captioned Felipe v. Playstudios, Inc., No. 22-cv-02164 (N.D. Cal.) – charges Playstudios, its CEO, and others with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

